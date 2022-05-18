The Worldwide Gallium Industry is Expected to Reach $499.3 Million by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Gallium Market Research Report by Product (Alloys, Nanoparticles, and Oxides), Form, Application, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Gallium Market size was estimated at USD 331.13 million in 2021, USD 353.74 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.08% to reach USD 499.31 million by 2027.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Gallium Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Gallium Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Gallium Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Gallium Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Gallium Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Gallium Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Gallium Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Gallium Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing awareness of solar powered devices

Growing demand attributed to its properties such as wettability and electrical conductivity

Rising use of gallium for semiconductors and microelectronics in electronic sector

Restraints

Fluctuation in raw material prices

Opportunities

Emerging application of gallium in medical and radiopharmaceutical applications

Growing application in research and development of specialty alloys

Challenges

Concerns pertinent to recycling of gallium compounds

Companies Mentioned

5N Plus Inc.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited

American Elements Corporation

AXT, Inc.

DOWA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd

Freiberger Compound Materials GmbH

Indium Corporation

IQE PLC

Nanjing Jinmei Gallium Co., Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Shinko Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Umicore N.V.

Vital Materials Co., Ltd.

Zhuzhou Keneng New Material Co., Ltd.

Zhuzhou Smelter Group Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/za20tj

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005636/en/