Karuna Therapeutics to Host Virtual Event Highlighting Clinical Program for Psychosis in Alzheimer's Disease

Webcast scheduled for Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET
Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. KRTX, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions, today announced that it will host a virtual event on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The one-hour webcast event will highlight progress across the ongoing and planned clinical programs of KarXT, with a primary focus on the planned Phase 3 program evaluating KarXT for the treatment of psychosis in Alzheimer's disease.
The event will feature presentations from members of Karuna's leadership team. To register for the event, please click here.
The webcast of the event will be available on the Investor Relations page of Karuna's website at investors.karunatx.com.
About Karuna Therapeutics
Karuna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. At Karuna, we understand there is a need for differentiated and more effective treatments that can help patients navigate the challenges presented by these severe and disabling disorders. Utilizing our extensive knowledge of neuroscience, we are harnessing the untapped potential of the brain in pursuit of novel pathways to develop medicines that make meaningful differences in peoples' lives. For more information, please visit www.karunatx.com.
