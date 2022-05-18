The HyperX TimTheTatMan Limited-Edition Peripherals Collection Features Signature Black and Yellow Colorway Designs on Tim's Preferred Gear for Gaming on and off Stream

HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced the release of a custom Tim "TimTheTatMan" Betar HyperX peripherals collection. The HyperX x TimTheTatMan limited-edition suite of products features the HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset, HyperX EliteTM 2 gaming keyboard, HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse, and HyperX Pulsefire Mat gaming mouse pad. Chosen by TimTheTatMan as his preferred peripherals for gaming on and off stream, the collection features a custom TimTheTatMan design with the "triple T" logo and pops of yellow accent color that reflects his larger-than-life personality and gaming performance traits.

HyperX Releases Limited Edition Gaming Collection with Tim "TimTheTatMan" Betar Esports Celebrity and Streaming Sensation (Photo: Business Wire)

"Excited to finally share my first co-branded HyperX products with the tatmanarmy," said Tim "TimTheTatMan" Betar. " HyperX and I have been working non-stop to get these products ready, I can't wait for you all to enjoy them too."

"TimTheTatMan is an engaging and entertaining personality representing a core segment of the gaming and streaming industry," said Khoi Nguyen, influencer marketing, HyperX. "The HyperX team is thrilled to be working with TimTheTatMan on this limited-edition suite of peripherals to provide the Tatman army with a collection of gaming products designed to tackle daily in-game and on-stream needs."

As one of the longest-tenured streamers, TimTheTatman boasts an enormous gaming audience on YouTube. TimTheTatMan is currently at the forefront of gaming through his innate ability to connect with his fans. TimTheTatMan keeps viewers entertained playing various titles, including "Call of Duty", "Fortnite", "Overwatch", "Counter-Strike", "World of Warcraft", "Fall Guys", and more. The limited-edition collection is part of a range of HyperX brand storylines and marketing activities that TimTheTatMan is supporting as a HyperX Hero and ambassador.

Comprised of products personally selected by TimTheTatMan as his peripherals of choice, the HyperX x TimTheTatMan custom collection features a custom yellow and black colorway and design inspired by TimTheTatMan.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset: The limited-edition Cloud Alpha features a striking design inspired by TimTheTatMan including a new yellow and black colorway with premium black memory foam, an expanded headband and softer, more pliable leatherette. The durable aluminum frame is designed for the rigors of daily play, and also features a tough, detachable braided cable. The headset features Dual Chamber Drivers designed to separate the bass from the mids and highs for clearer audio and the detachable noise-cancellation microphone is certified by Discord and TeamSpeak™. In addition to its in-line audio controls, the headset also offers multi-platform compatibility with PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and other platforms with a 3.5mm port.

HyperX Alloy Elite 2 Gaming Keyboard: The HyperX Alloy Elite 2 is the keyboard for gamers, streamers, and multi-taskers who require controls at their fingertips. This limited-edition variant has a TimTheTatMan-inspired design with splashes of yellow on select keys while keeping the original keyboard features, including the dedicated media keys and a large volume wheel. The full-featured Alloy Elite 2 is a gaming keyboard ready for everything from video editing to watching movies to orchestrating multimedia empires. It's built with high quality, ultra-reliable HyperX mechanical switches that feature bright, exposed lighting. RGB lighting can be customized and personalized using HyperX NGENUITY software.

HyperX Pulsefire Mat Gaming Mouse Pad: The HyperX Pulsefire Mat gaming mouse pad is built for durability and precision tracking with a highly optimized surface and anti-fray stitching. Similar to the rest of the collection, the mouse pad has the stamp of TimTheTatman with the "triple T" logo front and center and yellow accents to complete the limited-edition lineup. With an anti-slip rubber underside and comfortable padding, users can enhance their gaming experience and comfort. The flat surface provides a smooth, consistent mouse glide and it rolls up for easy portability.

TimTheTatMan Limited Edition Collection Availability

The HyperX x TimTheTatMan suite of products are scheduled to be available through the HyperX U.S. Shop starting in May:

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, HyperX may experience some product and shipping delays. HyperX is taking every possible measure to work with partners to minimize the impact on its customers and ensure product availability and timely delivery.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset TimTheTatMan Edition Specifications:

Headphone Specifications

Custom dynamic, 50mm with neodymium magnets

Over ear, circumaural, closed back

13Hz–27kHz

65 Ω

98dBSPL/mW at 1kHz

< 1%

Aluminum

Memory foam and premium leatherette

Microphone Specifications

Electret condenser microphone

Bi-directional, Noise-cancelling

50Hz-18kHz

-43dBV (0dB=1V/Pa,1kHz)

Connections and Features

Wired 3.5mm (4-pole CTIA)

Physical Specifications

298g

336g

1.3m detachable headset cable, 2m PC extension cable

HyperX Alloy Elite 2 Gaming Keyboard TimTheTatMan Edition Specifications:

Keyboard Switch HyperX Switch Type Mechanical Backlight RGB (16,777,216 colors) Light effects Per key RGB lighting1 and 5 brightness levels Onboard memory 3 profiles USB 2.0 Pass-through Yes Anti-ghosting 100% anti-ghosting Key Rollover N-key mode LED Indicator Yes Media control Yes Game Mode Yes OS compatibility Windows® 10, 8.1, 8, 7

Key Switches Switch HyperX Red Operation Style Linear Operating Force 45 g Actuation Point 1.8 mm Total Travel Distance 3.8 mm Life Span (Keystrokes) 80 million

Cable Type Attached, Braided Length 1.8 m

Dimensions Width 444.0 mm Depth 174.0 mm Height 37.4 mm Weight (Keyboard and cable) 1530 g

HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse TimTheTatMan Edition Specifications:

Shape Symmetrical Sensor Pixart PAW3335 Resolution Up to 16000 DPI DPI Presets 400 / 800 / 1600 / 3200 DPI Speed 450 IPS Acceleration 40G Buttons 6 Left / Right buttons switches TTC Golden Micro Dustproof Switch Left / Right buttons durability 60 million clicks Light effects Per-LED RGB lighting1 Onboard memory 1 profile Connection type USB 2.0 Polling rate 1000Hz Cable type HyperFlex USB Cable Skate material Virgin-grade PTFE Weight (without cable) 59g Weight (with cable) 80g Dimensions Length 124.2mm Height 38.2mm Width 66.8mm Cable length 1.8m

HyperX Pulsefire Mat Gaming Mouse Pad TimTheTatMan Edition Specifications:

Material Cloth, rubber Size XL Thickness 3mm Width 900mm Length 420mm

1Per key RGB lighting customizable with HyperX NGENUITY Software

About HyperX

For 19 years, HyperX's mission has been to develop gaming solutions for every type of gamer and the company is consistently recognized for delivering products that provide superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. Under the tagline of "WE'RE ALL GAMERS," HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, USB microphones, and console accessories are the choice of everyday gamers as well as celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because they meet the most stringent product specifications and are built with best-in-class components. For more information, please go to www.hyperx.com.

About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.

