The HyperX TimTheTatMan Limited-Edition Peripherals Collection Features Signature Black and Yellow Colorway Designs on Tim's Preferred Gear for Gaming on and off Stream
HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced the release of a custom Tim "TimTheTatMan" Betar HyperX peripherals collection. The HyperX x TimTheTatMan limited-edition suite of products features the HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset, HyperX EliteTM 2 gaming keyboard, HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse, and HyperX Pulsefire Mat gaming mouse pad. Chosen by TimTheTatMan as his preferred peripherals for gaming on and off stream, the collection features a custom TimTheTatMan design with the "triple T" logo and pops of yellow accent color that reflects his larger-than-life personality and gaming performance traits.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005051/en/
HyperX Releases Limited Edition Gaming Collection with Tim "TimTheTatMan" Betar Esports Celebrity and Streaming Sensation (Photo: Business Wire)
"Excited to finally share my first co-branded HyperX products with the tatmanarmy," said Tim "TimTheTatMan" Betar. " HyperX and I have been working non-stop to get these products ready, I can't wait for you all to enjoy them too."
"TimTheTatMan is an engaging and entertaining personality representing a core segment of the gaming and streaming industry," said Khoi Nguyen, influencer marketing, HyperX. "The HyperX team is thrilled to be working with TimTheTatMan on this limited-edition suite of peripherals to provide the Tatman army with a collection of gaming products designed to tackle daily in-game and on-stream needs."
As one of the longest-tenured streamers, TimTheTatman boasts an enormous gaming audience on YouTube. TimTheTatMan is currently at the forefront of gaming through his innate ability to connect with his fans. TimTheTatMan keeps viewers entertained playing various titles, including "Call of Duty", "Fortnite", "Overwatch", "Counter-Strike", "World of Warcraft", "Fall Guys", and more. The limited-edition collection is part of a range of HyperX brand storylines and marketing activities that TimTheTatMan is supporting as a HyperX Hero and ambassador.
Comprised of products personally selected by TimTheTatMan as his peripherals of choice, the HyperX x TimTheTatMan custom collection features a custom yellow and black colorway and design inspired by TimTheTatMan.
- HyperX Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset: The limited-edition Cloud Alpha features a striking design inspired by TimTheTatMan including a new yellow and black colorway with premium black memory foam, an expanded headband and softer, more pliable leatherette. The durable aluminum frame is designed for the rigors of daily play, and also features a tough, detachable braided cable. The headset features Dual Chamber Drivers designed to separate the bass from the mids and highs for clearer audio and the detachable noise-cancellation microphone is certified by Discord and TeamSpeak™. In addition to its in-line audio controls, the headset also offers multi-platform compatibility with PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and other platforms with a 3.5mm port.
- HyperX Alloy Elite 2 Gaming Keyboard: The HyperX Alloy Elite 2 is the keyboard for gamers, streamers, and multi-taskers who require controls at their fingertips. This limited-edition variant has a TimTheTatMan-inspired design with splashes of yellow on select keys while keeping the original keyboard features, including the dedicated media keys and a large volume wheel. The full-featured Alloy Elite 2 is a gaming keyboard ready for everything from video editing to watching movies to orchestrating multimedia empires. It's built with high quality, ultra-reliable HyperX mechanical switches that feature bright, exposed lighting. RGB lighting can be customized and personalized using HyperX NGENUITY software.
- HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse: The HyperX Pulsefire Haste is built for gamers looking to gain every fraction of a second advantage possible. Weighing in at 59 grams, this feature-packed, responsive honeycomb shell mouse utilizes TTC Golden micro switches to provide satisfying, reliable clicks and are rated for 60 million clicks. The flexible HyperFlex USB cable and the virgin-grade PTFE skates work together to provide a smooth, easy glide. Featuring a custom black with yellow accents design, the TimTheTatMan edition maintains everything that makes the Pulsefire Haste special.
- HyperX Pulsefire Mat Gaming Mouse Pad: The HyperX Pulsefire Mat gaming mouse pad is built for durability and precision tracking with a highly optimized surface and anti-fray stitching. Similar to the rest of the collection, the mouse pad has the stamp of TimTheTatman with the "triple T" logo front and center and yellow accents to complete the limited-edition lineup. With an anti-slip rubber underside and comfortable padding, users can enhance their gaming experience and comfort. The flat surface provides a smooth, consistent mouse glide and it rolls up for easy portability.
TimTheTatMan Limited Edition Collection Availability
The HyperX x TimTheTatMan suite of products are scheduled to be available through the HyperX U.S. Shop starting in May:
- HyperX Cloud Alpha TimTheTatMan Edition – pricing and expected availability in May 2022 at $109.99
- HyperX Alloy EliteTM 2 TimTheTatMan Edition - pricing and expected availability in May 2022 at $139.99
- HyperX Pulsefire Haste TimTheTatman Edition - pricing and expected availability in May 2022 at $59.99
- HyperX Pulsefire Mat TimTheTatMan Edition - pricing and expected availability in May 2022 at $39.99
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, HyperX may experience some product and shipping delays. HyperX is taking every possible measure to work with partners to minimize the impact on its customers and ensure product availability and timely delivery.
HyperX Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset TimTheTatMan Edition Specifications:
Headphone Specifications
Custom dynamic, 50mm with neodymium magnets
Over ear, circumaural, closed back
13Hz–27kHz
65 Ω
98dBSPL/mW at 1kHz
< 1%
Aluminum
Memory foam and premium leatherette
Microphone Specifications
Electret condenser microphone
Bi-directional, Noise-cancelling
50Hz-18kHz
-43dBV (0dB=1V/Pa,1kHz)
Connections and Features
Wired 3.5mm (4-pole CTIA)
Physical Specifications
298g
336g
1.3m detachable headset cable, 2m PC extension cable
HyperX Alloy Elite 2 Gaming Keyboard TimTheTatMan Edition Specifications:
|
Keyboard
|
|
|
Switch
|
|
HyperX Switch
|
Type
|
|
Mechanical
|
Backlight
|
|
RGB (16,777,216 colors)
|
Light effects
|
|
Per key RGB lighting1 and 5 brightness levels
|
Onboard memory
|
|
3 profiles
|
USB 2.0 Pass-through
|
|
Yes
|
Anti-ghosting
|
|
100% anti-ghosting
|
Key Rollover
|
|
N-key mode
|
LED Indicator
|
|
Yes
|
Media control
|
|
Yes
|
Game Mode
|
|
Yes
|
OS compatibility
|
|
Windows® 10, 8.1, 8, 7
|
Key Switches
|
|
|
|
Switch
|
|
HyperX Red
|
|
Operation Style
|
|
Linear
|
|
Operating Force
|
|
45 g
|
|
Actuation Point
|
|
1.8 mm
|
Total Travel Distance
|
|
3.8 mm
|
|
Life Span (Keystrokes)
|
|
80 million
|
|
Cable
|
|
|
Type
|
|
Attached, Braided
|
Length
|
|
1.8 m
|
Dimensions
|
|
|
Width
|
|
444.0 mm
|
Depth
|
|
174.0 mm
|
Height
|
|
37.4 mm
|
Weight (Keyboard and cable)
|
|
1530 g
HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse TimTheTatMan Edition Specifications:
|
Shape
|
Symmetrical
|
|
|
|
Sensor
|
Pixart PAW3335
|
|
|
|
Resolution
|
Up to 16000 DPI
|
|
|
|
DPI Presets
|
400 / 800 / 1600 / 3200 DPI
|
|
|
|
Speed
|
450 IPS
|
|
|
|
Acceleration
|
40G
|
|
|
|
Buttons
|
6
|
|
|
Left / Right buttons switches
|
TTC Golden Micro Dustproof Switch
|
|
|
|
Left / Right buttons durability
|
60 million clicks
|
|
|
|
Light effects
|
Per-LED RGB lighting1
|
|
|
|
Onboard memory
|
1 profile
|
|
|
|
Connection type
|
USB 2.0
|
|
|
|
Polling rate
|
1000Hz
|
|
|
|
Cable type
|
HyperFlex USB Cable
|
|
|
|
Skate material
|
Virgin-grade PTFE
|
|
|
|
Weight (without cable)
|
59g
|
|
|
|
Weight (with cable)
|
80g
|
|
|
|
Dimensions
|
Length 124.2mm
|
|
|
|
Height
|
38.2mm
|
|
|
|
Width
|
66.8mm
|
|
|
|
Cable length
|
1.8m
|
|
|
HyperX Pulsefire Mat Gaming Mouse Pad TimTheTatMan Edition Specifications:
|
Material
|
|
Cloth, rubber
|
|
Size
|
|
XL
|
|
Thickness
|
|
3mm
|
|
Width
|
|
900mm
|
|
Length
|
|
420mm
|
1Per key RGB lighting customizable with HyperX NGENUITY Software
About HyperX
For 19 years, HyperX's mission has been to develop gaming solutions for every type of gamer and the company is consistently recognized for delivering products that provide superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. Under the tagline of "WE'RE ALL GAMERS," HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, USB microphones, and console accessories are the choice of everyday gamers as well as celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because they meet the most stringent product specifications and are built with best-in-class components. For more information, please go to www.hyperx.com.
About HP
HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.
Editor's Note: For additional information or executive interviews, please contact Mark Tekunoff, HP Inc., 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-2791(Voice) or mark.tekunoff@hyperx.com. Press images can be found in the press room here.
HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of HP Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All registered trademarks and trademarks are property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005051/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.