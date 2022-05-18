Insights on the Per Diem Nurse Staffing Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Maxim Healthcare, Novation Companies and Per Diem Staffing Systems Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market Research Report by Service (Emergency Department and Home Care Services), End User, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market size was estimated at USD 8,038.81 million in 2021, USD 8,502.65 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.94% to reach USD 11,369.07 million by 2027.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing demand for healthcare facilities and lack of skilled healthcare staff

Growing preference per diem nursing attributed to flexible work atmosphere

Rising number of geriatric population globally

Restraints

High cost of remuneration of these nurses than nurse staffing

Opportunities

Healthcare advancements such as medical informatics and telehealth

Increasing healthcare establishments worldwide

Challenges

Lack of skilled professional and compliance concerns

