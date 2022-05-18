Perini Management Services, Inc. Awarded $85 Million U.S. Coast Guard Family Housing Project in Kodiak, AK

Tutor Perini Corporation TPC (the "Company"), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Perini Management Services, Inc., has been awarded a task order valued at approximately $85 million by the United States Coast Guard (USCG), for the design and construction of family housing at Nemetz Park Site, USCG Base Kodiak, in Kodiak, Alaska. The project scope of work includes construction of 50 family housing units (38 three-bedroom and 12 four-bedroom units) in 25 duplex configurations. The project also includes demolition, utilities, roads, sidewalks, and other site improvements. The work will be phased to provide incremental turnover of units for beneficial occupancy.
Work is expected to begin immediately with substantial completion anticipated in the third quarter of 2025. The contract value will be included in the Company's second-quarter 2022 backlog.
About Tutor Perini Corporation
Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.
