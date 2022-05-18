NanoString to Webcast Presentation from the UBS 2022 Global Healthcare Conference

NanoString Technologies, Inc. NSTG, a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced that company management is scheduled to webcast a presentation from the 2022 UBS Global Healthcare Conference.
Brad Gray, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 9:15 am ET. Interested parties can access the live webcast with accompanying slides from the investor section of the company's website at www.nanostring.com. The webcast replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the live presentation and archived for 60 days.
About NanoString Technologies, Inc.
NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research. The company provides three platforms that allow researchers to map the universe of biology. The nCounter® Analysis System, cited in more than 5,250 peer-reviewed publications, offers a way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision. NanoString's GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in various sample types, including FFPE tissue sections, and has been cited in approximately 110 peer-reviewed publications. The CosMx™ Spatial Molecular Imager, with commercial availability expected in 2022, enables highly sensitive, high-resolution imaging of hundreds to thousands of RNAs or proteins directly from single cells within morphologically intact whole tissue sections.
For more information, please visit www.nanostring.com.
The NanoString logo, NanoString, NanoString Technologies, GeoMx, CosMx, and nCounter are trademarks or registered trademarks of NanoString Technologies, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries.
