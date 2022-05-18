Horizon3.ai Named Finalist for Most Promising Early-Stage Startup in 2022 SC Awards

Horizon3.ai Helps Organizations Find and Fix Attack Vectors Before Threat Actors Can Exploit Them
Horizon3.ai, a cybersecurity firm focused on autonomous penetration testing, today announced that it has been recognized as an Excellence Award finalist in the Most Promising Early-Stage Startup category for the 2022 SC Awards. Now in its 25th year, the SC Awards are cybersecurity's most prestigious and competitive program. Finalists are recognized for outstanding solutions, organizations, and people driving innovation and success in information security.
"Horizon3.ai and other Excellence award finalists reflect astonishing levels of innovation across the information security industry, and underscore vendor resilience and responsiveness to a rapidly evolving threat landscape," said Jill Aitoro, Senior Vice President of Content Strategy at CyberRisk Alliance. "We are so proud to recognize leading products, people and companies through a trusted program that continues to attract both new entrants and industry mainstays that come back year after year."
"The future of cyberthreats will run at machine speed – algorithm vs. algorithm – with humans by exception. Attackers have accelerated their attacks using AI faster than defenders can improve their security effectiveness. But hope isn't lost if we shift from a ‘Peacetime' to ‘Wartime' cybersecurity mindset," said Snehal Antani, CEO and co-founder of Horizon3.ai. "Being named a finalist for Most Promising Early-Stage Startup in the SC Awards is a true honor. It's our mission at Horizon3.ai to help organizations harden their security systems by continuously attempting to exploit every attack path, so they can stay ahead of the game by finding and fixing only the issues that matter, while verifying that the weakness is no longer exploitable."
The 2022 SC Awards were the most competitive to date, with a record 800 entries received across 38 categories - a 21% increase over 2021. This year, SC Awards expanded its recognition program to include several new award categories that reflect the shifting dynamics and emerging industry trends. The expanded Excellence Award categories opened participation to startups, as well as the investors and financial partners supporting their success.
Horizon3.ai's autonomous penetration testing platform, NodeZero, continuously assesses an enterprise's attack surface, identifying ways an attacker could chain together harvested credentials, misconfigurations, dangerous product defaults, and exploitable vulnerabilities to compromise systems and data. NodeZero helps organizations focus on fixing problems that can actually be exploited, saving time and resources spent chasing false positives.
Winners will be announced during SC Awards week, scheduled to begin on August 22, 2022. A Meet the Winners networking reception celebration will take place during InfoSec World 2022, September 27th in Orlando, Florida.
Heading to RSA Conference in San Francisco June 6-9, 2022? Come see NodeZero in action. Schedule a demo today!
For more information on NodeZero, visit: https://www.horizon3.ai/nodezero/.
About CyberRisk Alliance
CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA's brands include SC Media, SecurityWeekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, and the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative. Click here to learn more.
About Horizon3.ai
The mission of Horizon3.ai is to help organizations find and fix attack vectors before attackers can exploit them. NodeZero, an autonomous penetration testing solution, is a true self-service SaaS offering that is safe to run in production and requires no persistent or credentialed agents. NodeZero can help organizations identify ineffective security controls, and ensure limited resources are spent fixing problems that can actually be exploited. Founded in 2019 by industry, US Special Operations, and US National Security Veterans, Horizon3.ai is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, and made in the USA.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005379/en/
