Maxar Awarded Spot on JAIC Basic Ordering Agreement for AI Data Readiness

Maxar Technologies MAXR MAXR, provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced it was awarded a spot on a Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) with a ceiling value of $241M over five years.

Under this award, Maxar will support the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) and the JAIC's Data Readiness for Artificial Intelligence Development (DRAID) program with software development as well as data science, engineering, analysis, standards and architecture services.

"Maxar is excited to support the JAIC and the broader DOD community in the streamlining and standardization of artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities," said Tony Frazier, Maxar's Executive Vice President and General Manager of Public Sector Earth Intelligence. "The Maxar team looks forward to applying our vast knowledge and experience in Earth intelligence as well as our deep understanding of AI/ML toward this mission."

About Maxar

Maxar Technologies MAXR MAXR is a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar's 4,400 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and other information included in this release constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. Statements including words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "plan", "potential", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate" or "expect" and other words, terms and phrases of similar meaning are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve estimates, expectations, projections, goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as well as other statements referring to or including forward-looking information included in this presentation.

Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this presentation. As a result, although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and other disclosures about the Company and its business included in the Company's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with U.S. securities and Canadian regulatory authorities, which are available online under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov, under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or on the Company's website at www.maxar.com.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such forward-looking statements are based upon data available as of the date of this presentation or other specified date and speak only as of such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this presentation as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005167/en/