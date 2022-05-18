Dr. Cheryl Renz Joins Pregistry as Chief Medical Officer

Pregistry's Latest Recruitment Brings Senior Executive Talent to the Team
Pregistry, a leader in the development and conduct of observational studies during pregnancy, announced today the appointment of Dr. Cheryl Renz as the company's Chief Medical Officer (CMO). In this role, Dr. Renz will oversee medical and pharmacovigilance strategies for the rapidly growing maternal health organization.
Dr. Cheryl Renz is an accomplished biopharmaceutical executive with expertise in clinical development, pharmacovigilance, and benefit-risk management. Most recently, she served as Head of Benefit Risk Management at AbbVie, where she led company-wide benefit-risk assessments, as well as the development and implementation of risk management strategies. She also directed pioneering digital health innovation initiatives. Previously, Dr. Renz successfully led global drug development programs across multiple therapeutic areas at Abbott, including virology, immunology, metabolics, respiratory, neuroscience, and pain. Her biopharmaceutical career was preceded by over 10 years of broad research experience involving both clinical and benchwork research.
Dr. Renz earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine, as well as Master's and Bachelor's degrees in Biochemistry from the University of Rochester. She completed a residency in Internal Medicine and fellowships in Clinical Pharmacology and Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at the University of Chicago Hospitals.
"We are proud to welcome Dr. Cheryl Renz as a member of the Pregistry team. She will help ensure that Pregistry's study participants' information is thoroughly reviewed for quality and properly medically assessed," said Dr. Diego Wyszynski, Pregistry CEO. "As we continue to expand the depth of our medical studies and the overall breadth of our work, Dr. Renz will ensure compliance with internal and external regulations, and work with our Scientific Advisory Committee members and pharmaceutical company representatives to set the strategy for future accomplishments."
Pregistry is a leader in the development and execution of post-approval studies that assess the safety of medications and vaccines used during pregnancy and lactation. Ongoing studies open for enrollment include the COVID-19 Vaccines International Pregnancy Exposure Registry (C-VIPER) and the COVID-19 International Drug Pregnancy Registry (COVID-PR).
About Pregistry
Pregistry is a global leader in the development and conduct of observational studies to assess the safety of medications and vaccines when used during pregnancy. With over 70 pregnancy specialists, covering a range of clinical, preclinical, safety, regulatory, marketing, and IT needs, the focus is on making sure that both mother and baby are healthy and safe and that prescribers have the information needed to be able to explain the potential benefits and risks of medications during pregnancy. Pregistry also offers pregnant people a safe space to connect with a global community of experts and peers at no cost. To learn more, please visit: https://www.pregistry.com. More Pregistry news can be found at Pregistry.com/News.
