Insights on the Modular Data Center Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Cisco Systems, Dell and Fujitsu Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Modular Data Center Market Research Report by Component, Functional Module Solutions, Services, Data Center Size, Tier Type, Application, Vertical, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Modular Data Center Market size was estimated at USD 20.15 billion in 2021, USD 23.28 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.70% to reach USD 48.36 billion by 2027.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Modular Data Center Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Modular Data Center Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Modular Data Center Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Modular Data Center Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Modular Data Center Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Modular Data Center Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Modular Data Center Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Modular Data Center Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Adoption of cloud computing, digitization, and virtualization

Increasing demand for modular data centers due to its mobility and scalability

Restraints

High-performance computing and the issues related to the vendor lock-in system

Opportunities

Increasing demand for green data centers

Growing company investments to adopt the advanced data centers

Challenges

High cost of installation and construction of data centers

Companies Mentioned

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Lp

Huawei Technologies Co..

Iron Systems, Inc..

Lenovo Group Limited

Nec Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Quanta Computer Inc.

