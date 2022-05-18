Global Consumable Spirits Market Research Report to 2027 - Increasing Disposable Income Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Consumable Spirits Market Research Report by Type (Gin, Rum, and Tequila), Product Type, Distribution System, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Consumable Spirits Market size was estimated at USD 33.90 billion in 2021, USD 37.17 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.81% to reach USD 59.47 billion by 2027.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Consumable Spirits Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Consumable Spirits Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Consumable Spirits Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Consumable Spirits Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Consumable Spirits Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Consumable Spirits Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Consumable Spirits Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Consumable Spirits Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing use for on-the-go cleansing

Innovations with local ingredients and availability with natural flavors

Restraints

High labor cost

Opportunities

Increasing disposable income of people

Rising R&D activities in the development of the product and product innovation

Challenges

High cost associated with manufacturing

Companies Mentioned

Amvyx S.A.

Bacardi Limited

Beam Global

Belvedere SA

Berentzen-Gruppe AG

Brown-Forman Corporation

Constellation Brands, Inc.

Diageo PLC

Emperador Distillers

G & J Greenall

Gruppo Campari

HITEJINRO Co., Ltd.

Macdowells

Marnier Lapostolle SA

Miguel Torres, S.A.

Pernod Ricard SA

Radico Khaitan Ltd.

Remy Cointreau SA

Stock Spirits Group PLC

Suntory ROKU

William Grant and Sons

