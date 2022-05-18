Worldwide Specialty Injectable Industry to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Specialty Injectable Market, by Drug Type, by Application, by Distribution Channel, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Specialty injectable is a high cost drug therapy that requires administration by injection. This medication is indicated for the treatment of chronic or life threatening diseases such as human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), rheumatoid arthritis, hemophilia, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, auto immune disorders, and other diseases.

Surveillance, counselling, or monitoring are all required when using specialty injectables. Specialty injectable are high cost drugs that require precise temperature control, special handling, and clinical management to ensure the drug performance.

Market players are indulged in receiving approvals for their products indicated for chronic or rare diseases from regulatory authorities. This is expected to drive the global specialty injectable market growth over the forecast period. For instance, on August 6, 2021, Sanofi, a pharmaceutical company that develops product for therapeutics treatments, received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Nexviazyme which is uses for pompe diseases, an inherited disordered disease where glycogen complex sugar is increased by using Nexviazyme, has received approval on the basis of positive results obtained from Phase 3 Clinical trial where Nexviazyme targets the M6P receptor which is clears the glycogen build up in muscle cells.

Market players are indulged in receiving approvals for their products by regulatory authorities is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, on December 23, 2020, Roche, a diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, announced the approval from European Commission for its Phesgo which is a combined dose of Perjeta and Herceptin used for the treatment of HER2 positive breast cancer. The approval was granted on the basis of results from pivotal phase 3 FeDeriCa trial which showed that Phesgo had delivered non inferior level of Perjeta and Herceptin in blood in comparison with IV formulation it showed safety and efficacy of Phesgo.

Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of global specialty injectable market, market size (US$ Billion), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading players

It profiles leading players in the global specialty injectable market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launch, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global specialty injectable market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the specialty Injectable market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Specialty Injectable Market, By Drug Type:

Small Molecule Drugs

Biologics

Global Specialty Injectable Market, By Application:

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Central Nervous System Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Auto-immune Disorders

Others

Global Specialty Injectable Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Specialty Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Company Profiles

Pfizer Inc.,

Eli Lilly and Company

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Novartis AG,

Baxter International Inc.

Mylan N.V.,

Merck & Co. Inc.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Endo International Plc.

AstraZeneca

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

Lupin Ltd.

Genentech USA Inc.

Sagent Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cipla Limited

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Genzyme Corporation

Reddy's Laboratories

Biogen

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amgen Inc.

