Worldwide Specialty Injectable Industry to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Specialty injectable is a high cost drug therapy that requires administration by injection. This medication is indicated for the treatment of chronic or life threatening diseases such as human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), rheumatoid arthritis, hemophilia, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, auto immune disorders, and other diseases.
Surveillance, counselling, or monitoring are all required when using specialty injectables. Specialty injectable are high cost drugs that require precise temperature control, special handling, and clinical management to ensure the drug performance.
Market players are indulged in receiving approvals for their products indicated for chronic or rare diseases from regulatory authorities. This is expected to drive the global specialty injectable market growth over the forecast period. For instance, on August 6, 2021, Sanofi, a pharmaceutical company that develops product for therapeutics treatments, received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Nexviazyme which is uses for pompe diseases, an inherited disordered disease where glycogen complex sugar is increased by using Nexviazyme, has received approval on the basis of positive results obtained from Phase 3 Clinical trial where Nexviazyme targets the M6P receptor which is clears the glycogen build up in muscle cells.
Market players are indulged in receiving approvals for their products by regulatory authorities is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, on December 23, 2020, Roche, a diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, announced the approval from European Commission for its Phesgo which is a combined dose of Perjeta and Herceptin used for the treatment of HER2 positive breast cancer. The approval was granted on the basis of results from pivotal phase 3 FeDeriCa trial which showed that Phesgo had delivered non inferior level of Perjeta and Herceptin in blood in comparison with IV formulation it showed safety and efficacy of Phesgo.
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Specialty Injectable Market, By Drug Type:
- Small Molecule Drugs
- Biologics
Global Specialty Injectable Market, By Application:
- Oncology
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Central Nervous System Diseases
- Infectious Diseases
- Auto-immune Disorders
- Others
Global Specialty Injectable Market, By Distribution Channel:
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Specialty Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
Company Profiles
- Pfizer Inc.,
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Novartis AG,
- Baxter International Inc.
- Mylan N.V.,
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
- Endo International Plc.
- AstraZeneca
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
- Lupin Ltd.
- Genentech USA Inc.
- Sagent Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Cipla Limited
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
- Genzyme Corporation
- Reddy's Laboratories
- Biogen
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Amgen Inc.
