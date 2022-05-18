Vietnam Two Wheeler Market 2022-2028 with Pega, VinFast, THACO, Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, Piaggio, & SYM Dominating - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Vietnam Two Wheeler Market, By Propulsion Type (ICE, Electric), By Vehicle Type (Scooter/Moped, Motorcycle), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Vietnam two wheeler market is anticipated to grow at a formidable rate with market growth attributed to the rapidly expanding automotive sector and increasing investments by foreign market players.
Besides, high demand for e-bikes owing to growing environmental concerns regarding vehicular pollution and changing consumer preferences to shift from fuel-powered two-wheelers to electric two-wheeler vehicles are contributing to the growth of the Vietnam two wheeler market.
Moreover, significant investments in research and development activities and advancements in battery technologies to boost comfort and convenience of consumers are propelling the growth of the Vietnam two wheeler market. Launch of advanced electric two wheeler vehicles in different colors, with varying battery capacity, and mileage and strong economic growth in the country leading to the greater adoption of two wheelers are contributing to their market growth.
In Vietnam, electric bikes do not require a driver's license or registration, which has led to the greater adoption of e-bikes, especially among students and younger generation, which is adding to the growth of Vietnam two wheelers market. two wheeler manufacturers are focusing on improving mileage and connectivity with the incorporation of the cutting-edge technology to improve vehicle's comfort and safety for riders, which is expected to boost the growth of the Vietnam two wheeler market.
Rising penetration of ride-hailing services owing to greater proliferation of smart devices and internet connectivity are boosting the growth of the Vietnam two wheeler market in the forecast period.
Pega, VinFast, Truong Hai Auto Corporation (THACO), Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, Piaggio, SYM, etc. are the leading players in the Vietnam two wheeler market.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyse and forecast the market size of Vietnam two wheeler market, in terms of value and volume.
- To classify and forecast Vietnam two wheeler market based on propulsion type, range, component, regional distribution, and company forecast.
- To identify drivers and challenges for Vietnam two wheeler market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Vietnam two wheeler market.
- To conduct the pricing analysis for two wheeler market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of Vietnam two wheeler market.
Key Target Audience:
- Two wheeler manufacturers
- Automotive OEMs
- Traders, distributors, and suppliers
- Raw material suppliers
- Industry associations and experts
- Research organizations and consulting companies
- Research institutes
- Industry associations
- Market research and consulting firm
Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Vietnam two wheeler market.
- Pega
- VinFast
- Truong Hai Auto Corporation (THACO)
- Honda
- Yamaha
- Suzuki
- Piaggio
- SYM
- Yadea
- Dibao
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2017-2020
- Base Year: 2021
- Estimated Year: 2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2027
Vietnam Two Wheeler Market, By Propulsion:
- ICE
- Electric
Vietnam Two Wheeler Market, By Vehicle Type:
- Scooter/Moped
- Motorcycle
Vietnam Two Wheeler Market, By Region:
- North Vietnam
- South Vietnam
- Central Vietnam
