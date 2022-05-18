Homeland Security Market Analysis Report 2022: Government Initiatives to Protect Nations from Cross Border Disputes and Civil Wars - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of Russo-Ukraine War - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Homeland Security Market Research Report by Technology (Ai-Based Solutions, Blockchain Solutions, and Border Security Solutions), Solution, Security Type, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Homeland Security Market size was estimated at USD 578.64 million in 2021, USD 616.58 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.73% to reach USD 855.52 million by 2027.

In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict:

We continuously monitor and update reports on political and economic uncertainty due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Negative impacts are significantly foreseen globally, especially across Eastern Europe, European Union, Eastern & Central Asia, and the United States.

This contention has severely affected lives and livelihoods and represents far-reaching disruptions in trade dynamics. The potential effects of ongoing war and uncertainty in Eastern Europe are expected to have an adverse impact on the world economy, with especially long-term harsh effects on Russia.

This report uncovers the impact of demand & supply, pricing variants, strategic uptake of vendors, and recommendations for Homeland Security market considering the current update on the conflict and its global response.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects.

It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Homeland Security Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others.

Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Homeland Security Market, including

Accenture PLC

AeroVironment Inc.

AlwaysAI

AVEVA Group plc

Booz Allen Hamilton

Bruker Corporation

Elbit Systems

GE Aviation

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

General Dynamics Corporation

InSource Solutions

International Business Machines Corporation

L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.

OSI Systems, Inc.

Safran S.A.

Siemens AG

Textron Marine & Land Systems

Unisys Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing cases of smuggling and trafficking across the globe

5.1.1.2. Government initiatives to protect nations from cross border disputes and civil wars

5.1.1.3. Adoption of cloud computing technologies in the public safety industry

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Lack of awareness and high installation cost

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Growing investment for the development of homeland security systems

5.1.3.2. Technical advances to enhance homeland security

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Increasing insider cyber threats

5.1.4.2. Lack of skills workforce and high cost of security products

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5.3. Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict

6. Homeland Security Market, by Technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Ai-Based Solutions

6.3. Blockchain Solutions

6.4. Border Security Solutions

6.5. C2 System Solutions

6.6. Facial Recognition Cameras

6.7. Thermal Imaging Technology

7. Homeland Security Market, by Solution

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Service

7.2.1. Managed services

7.2.2. Professional services

7.3. System

7.3.1. Access Control System

7.3.2. Command & Control System

7.3.3. Communication System

7.3.4. Countermeasure System

7.3.5. Detection and Monitoring System

7.3.6. Intelligence and Surveillance System

7.3.7. Modeling and Simulation

7.3.8. Rescue and Recovery Systems

7.3.9. Weapon System

8. Homeland Security Market, by Security Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Aviation security

8.3. Border security

8.4. CBRN security

8.5. Critical infrastructure security

8.6. Cyber security

8.7. Maritime security

8.8. Mass transit security

9. Americas Homeland Security Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States

10. Asia-Pacific Homeland Security Market

11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Homeland Security Market

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

13. Company Usability Profiles

