Asia Pacific Cycling Wear Market to 2028 - by Product Type, Distribution Channel and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The cycling wear apparel includes products such as leggings, shorts, gloves, beanies, tights jackets, and jerseys. These products are designed with high category clothing material offering good comfort to the rider, along with other attributes including durability, moisture resistance, waterproof, windproof, and high visibility.
Cycling wear apparel is designed to fit and support the body during riding and thus, are made up of stretchable material to offer extra comfort. Gradually progressing cycling industry coupled with significant growth of sports apparel industry continue to remain instrumental in influencing the demand for cycling wear worldwide. In addition, the cycling wear market growth is driven by the increasing preference for cycling, given the inherent health benefits of this sport.
Manufacturers are introducing a wide range of unique cycling wear in response to consumer demand for cycling apparel in order to acquire customer loyalty as well as increased visibility among the untapped client base. Furthermore, producers of cycling apparel are implementing an Omni channel distribution strategy, in which they communicate with dealers, vendors, and third-party suppliers to deliver a seamless experience to customers who prefer cycling wear. Though at a moderate pace, the demand for cycling wear across regions in the globe has witnessed remarkable growth underpinned by various benefits including comfort, reducing air resistance, increase breathability, and wind block.
Footwear segment of cycling wear includes shoes and socks. Ventilation, compatibility, and sole flexibility are some of the advantages of cycling footwear. Head gear segment of cycling wear includes helmets suitable and specially made for cycling. Head gear segment is also among the fastest-growing cycling wear. This is due to technological advancements in helmets and government traffic and safety rules for cycling.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Asia Pacific cycling wear market, market size (US$ Million), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains an attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the Asia Pacific cycling wear market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make an informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The Asia Pacific cycling wear market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry, including investors, suppliers, extruded aluminum profiles manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the Asia Pacific cycling wear market
Detailed Segmentation:
Asia Pacific Cycling Wear Market, By Product Type:
- Clothing
- Foot Wear
- Head Gear
- Eye Wear
Asia Pacific Cycling Wear Market, By Distribution Channel:
- Hypermarket
- Specialty Stores
- Direct to Consumer
- Wholesalers
- Online
Company Profiles
- JRD Cycling
- Castelli Cycling
- Giro Sport Design
- Champion System
- Conquest Cycle Wear Ltd.
- 2XU Pty. Ltd.
- Endura Limited
- Isadore Apparel
- Rapha Racing Limited
- Attaquer Pty Ltd.
- Lumiere Cycling
- Panache Cyclewear Co.
- Cadence Collection
- Voler Inc.
- Ornot
