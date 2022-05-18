Asia Pacific Cycling Wear Market to 2028 - by Product Type, Distribution Channel and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Asia Pacific Cycling Wear Market, by Product Type, by Distribution Channel - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cycling wear apparel includes products such as leggings, shorts, gloves, beanies, tights jackets, and jerseys. These products are designed with high category clothing material offering good comfort to the rider, along with other attributes including durability, moisture resistance, waterproof, windproof, and high visibility.

Cycling wear apparel is designed to fit and support the body during riding and thus, are made up of stretchable material to offer extra comfort. Gradually progressing cycling industry coupled with significant growth of sports apparel industry continue to remain instrumental in influencing the demand for cycling wear worldwide. In addition, the cycling wear market growth is driven by the increasing preference for cycling, given the inherent health benefits of this sport.

Manufacturers are introducing a wide range of unique cycling wear in response to consumer demand for cycling apparel in order to acquire customer loyalty as well as increased visibility among the untapped client base. Furthermore, producers of cycling apparel are implementing an Omni channel distribution strategy, in which they communicate with dealers, vendors, and third-party suppliers to deliver a seamless experience to customers who prefer cycling wear. Though at a moderate pace, the demand for cycling wear across regions in the globe has witnessed remarkable growth underpinned by various benefits including comfort, reducing air resistance, increase breathability, and wind block.

Footwear segment of cycling wear includes shoes and socks. Ventilation, compatibility, and sole flexibility are some of the advantages of cycling footwear. Head gear segment of cycling wear includes helmets suitable and specially made for cycling. Head gear segment is also among the fastest-growing cycling wear. This is due to technological advancements in helmets and government traffic and safety rules for cycling.

Detailed Segmentation:

Asia Pacific Cycling Wear Market, By Product Type:

Clothing

Foot Wear

Head Gear

Eye Wear

Asia Pacific Cycling Wear Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

Direct to Consumer

Wholesalers

Online

Company Profiles

JRD Cycling

Castelli Cycling

Giro Sport Design

Champion System

Conquest Cycle Wear Ltd.

2XU Pty. Ltd.

Endura Limited

Isadore Apparel

Rapha Racing Limited

Attaquer Pty Ltd.

Lumiere Cycling

Panache Cyclewear Co.

Cadence Collection

Voler Inc.

Ornot

