Global CBD Medical and Recreational Cannabis Database 2022: Regulatory Policy and Legal Status of 58 Jurisdictions Around the World - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "CBD Global Medical and Recreational Cannabis Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This dataset offers the necessary information to understand the legal situation surrounding medical and recreational cannabis in 58 jurisdictions worldwide and assesses the likelihood of whether the status quo will change in the future. This database is provided with colour coding and filtering enabled to facilitate your analysis.
It includes:
- Legal status
- Overview of legal regime
- Production and licensing
- Consumption and prescription
- Legal proposals and political initiatives
- Likelihood of change
- If CBD is exclusively considered under medical or not
- Relevant links
This product offers you:
- Understanding what the regulatory landscape is for medical and recreational cannabis.
- Quick access tool to identify which countries have a favourable regulatory environment.
- The database assesses the likelihood of whether the status quo will change in the future.
- Comprehensive data through colour coding.
- Compilation of the legal regime in each country.
- Links to regulations and proposals from external sources.
Key Topics Covered:
58 jurisdictions around the world included: Regulatory policy and legal status of medical cannabis and recreational cannabis for the regions analyzed.
