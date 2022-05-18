DataVisor Builds Strong Momentum in the Fiscal Year Ending in March 2022

Near 3X growth in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) in the last fiscal year

Double the number of new global enterprise customers in Banking, Fintech, Payments, Crypto and Commerce

Additional capabilities to the DataVisor platform provide customers a one-stop solution for all their fraud needs

DataVisor, the market leader in fraud and risk management, announced that it ended its fiscal year in March 2022 with strong growth, closing the year with nearly 3X Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth and double-digit customer acquisition. Expansion of existing customers with new capabilities was strong, with 170%+ Net Dollar Retention Rate (NDRR), as existing customers expanded both new capabilities and new use cases to their existing DataVisor platform.

"DataVisor is THE next-generation, AI-powered Fraud and Risk platform," said Yinglian Xie, Co-founder and CEO of DataVisor. "It supports high QPS, real-time decisioning and end-to-end workflows, and is designed with a cloud-native, open architecture. We continue to innovate. Our platform has been adopted by many of the largest enterprises in the world to support multiple fraud use cases across industries."

Product Innovations Bolster Customers' Arsenal for Fighting Fraud

DataVisor's Fraud and Risk platform puts control in the hands of customers with the most comprehensive capabilities, providing protection at every customer touchpoint. The one-stop solution for fraud detection and decisioning is feature-rich with powerful tools which enable fraud teams to future-proof against any fraud use case. DataVisor recent releases strengthened its product offering with the following capabilities:

Advanced User Behavior Intelligence: dEdge, a mobile-first device intelligence solution, is enhanced to compute rich user behavior profiles and can distinguish between legitimate users and cyber criminals such as bot activities much more effectively. dEdge comes with edge computing capability, making it the leading solution to deliver next-generation risk assessment at the device level.

Identity Graph: DataVisor's Identity Graph enables customers to construct and visualize connections and relationships across users, accounts, cards, transactions, devices, addresses and other sources in real time. Additionally, it delivers many advanced functions, such as entity resolutions, fuzzy matching, blocklist and allowlist – all built-in to make it a plug-and-play solution. Identity Graph dramatically changes the traditional table list view of operation tasks to reduce manual review and investigation time by 10-20X, while improving operational effectiveness and fraud detection coverage.

"We considered several vendors, and none could compare the product innovation, scalability and performance of DataVisor," said Sarah Frankhouser, CEO of DCI. "The platform was not only able to meet our expectations for technology and product innovation, it reduced our TCO."

C-Suite Bolstered for Further Product Innovation

In addition to accelerated customer growth, strong technology leaders in its C-suite enabled DataVisor to maintain its position at the forefront of fraud and risk management and continue to innovate cutting-edge solutions. Co-Founder Fang Yu, Ph.D. of Computer Science from U.C. Berkeley and renowned security expert, has taken the Chief Product Officer role to focus on product enhancements. Caiwei Li, Ph.D. of Georgia Tech and a former veteran fraud leader from Ant Financial, Visa and Paypal, was promoted to Chief Technology Officer. These changes to the C-suite continue to enable the company to strengthen the DataVisor platform and its leading machine learning technology to lead the market.

DataVisor market leadership has been recognized by leading analyst firms Forrester, Gartner, Aite Novarica-Group and Quadrant Solutions for both innovation and commitment to customer success. DataVisor has received recognition and accolades for its market-leading fraud and risk platform, beginning with being named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Identity and Access Management and Fraud Detection. Shortly afterward, DataVisor was recognized as a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Fraud Management in Banking 2020 Vendor Assessment. The company also made the Forbes 50 list and was named a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum.

About DataVisor

DataVisor is the world's leading fraud and risk management platform that enables organizations to respond to fast-evolving fraud attacks and mitigate risks as they happen in real time. Its comprehensive solution suite combines patented machine learning technology with native device intelligence and a powerful decision engine to provide protection for the entire customer lifecycle across industries and use cases. DataVisor is recognized as an industry leader and has been adopted by many Fortune 500 companies across the globe.

