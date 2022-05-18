Encina Achieves ISCC PLUS Certification

Certification Validates Encina's Circular Monomers Produced from Post-Consumer and Scrap Plastic
Encina Development Group ("Encina" or the "Company"), a producer of circular chemicals, announced today that it achieved the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS designation for its circular monomers converted from post-consumer and scrap plastic.
ISCC is a leading, internationally recognized third-party certification system. By achieving the voluntary designation, companies and their customers know that the sustainability characteristics that are being claimed, such as percentage of recycled content, have been credibly validated. It applies to the entire supply chain and many kinds of bio-based feedstocks and renewables, and relies on a framework with verifiable bookkeeping and predefined transparency requirements.
Encina uses a proprietary advanced recycling technology which, unlike traditional mechanical recycling, works at the molecular level. The polymer chains are split apart and converted back into their original chemical building blocks, which can then be reused to make new products.
"Achieving ISCC PLUS certification is a critical milestone and validator of our work to catalyze the move from linear to circular manufacturing systems, with the long-term vision of getting to a world where nothing is wasted," said Sheida Sahandy, Chief Sustainability Officer for the Company. "It allows Encina to provide our global customers with certified products to meet their sustainability goals. Our customers are manufacturers who can drop these products seamlessly into their existing manufacturing processes to produce products with recycled content. This allows them to be responsive to growing consumer expectations of sustainability and transparency when it comes to their purchases."
Encina's projects include planned facilities in the United States, as well as projects in Asia and South America. Each facility is expected to process approximately 450,000 tons of post-consumer and scrap plastic material each year.
About Encina Development Group
Encina Development Group produces circular chemicals. Encina's products provide the basic building blocks for customers to meet their renewable content goals and enable the cyclical production and reproduction of products across a broad spectrum of ubiquitous goods, including consumer products and packaging, pharmaceuticals, construction, and much more. For more information, please visit: www.encina.com.
