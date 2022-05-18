Global Senolytic Drugs Market Analysis/Research Report 2022: Focus on FOXO4-related Peptides, bcl-2 Family Inhibitors, Src Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors, Navitoclax, Dasatinib & Quercetin, Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Senolytic Drugs Market, By Type (FOXO4-related peptides, bcl-2 Family Inhibitors, Src Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors, Navitoclax, Dasatinib & Quercetin, Others), By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global senolytic drugs market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period with market growth attributed to the rising demands for anti-aging therapeutics and pharmaceuticals.
Advances in pharmaceutical drugs and the increasing need for healthy lifespan are accelerating the growth of the global senolytic drugs market. Senescence is a condition or process where cell ages and permanently stop dividing but does not die. In some time, these cells can start accumulating and form a tumor or the development of cancer.
The biological process can also result in weaker eyesight, skin wrinkling, lesser hearing capacity, etc. Senolytic drugs are designed to target the senescent cells and destroy them with their effects.
Increasing demand for anti-aging drugs and pharmaceutical products to increase the lifespan of human beings are expected to drive the growth of the senolytic drugs market. According to the U.N. Economic and Social Affairs statistics, the number of people aged 65 years and above is expected to grow by 120% and reach around 1.5 billion by 2050.
Thus, the increasing geriatric population across the globe is anticipated to propel the growth of the global senolytic drugs market. Moreover, the rising incidences of age-related disorders like cataracts, glaucoma, neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular diseases, pulmonary infections, etc., and sedentary lifestyle among the global population are driving the growth of the global senolytic drugs market.
The emergence of advanced technologies, from gene therapy to stem cells, and ongoing research activities for innovation in pharmaceutical drugs are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global senolytic drugs market. Accelerating demand for improving and optimizing personalized and preventive care is further driving the growth of the global senolytic drugs market.
Based on application, the global senolytic drugs market is divided into longevity, senescence inhibition, cardiovascular diseases, neural degenerative diseases, and others. The longevity segment is expected to dominate the market in the coming years because of the rapidly increasing geriatric population and rising demand for pharmaceutical products aiding the healthy lifespan of humans.
Major players operating in the global senolytic drugs market are AgeX Therapeutics, Inc., Cleara Biotech, Eternans Ltd., FoxBio Inc., Numeric Biotech, T.A. Sciences, Inc., Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, etc.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global senolytic drugs market from 2017 to 2021
- To estimate and forecast the market size of global senolytic drugs market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F
- To classify and forecast global senolytic drugs market based on type, application, distribution channel, region, and competitive Landscape
- To identify dominant region or segment in the global senolytic drugs market
- To identify drivers and challenges for global senolytic drugs market
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc, in global senolytic drugs market
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global senolytic drugs market
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global senolytic drugs market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Senolytic Drugs Market
5. Voice of Customer
5.1. Preference, By Type
5.2. Factors Contributing to Demand for Senolytic Drugs
5.3. Barriers to Adoption of Senolytic Drugs
5.4. Brand Awareness
6. Clinical Trials
6.1. Ongoing Clinical Trials
6.2. Completed Clinical Trials
6.3. Terminated Clinical Trials
6.4. Clinical Trial Analysis
7. Patent Analysis
7.1. Patent Granted (2016-2020)
7.2. Patent Applications Filed
8. Global Senolytic Drugs Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Type (FOXO4-related peptides, bcl-2 Family Inhibitors, Src Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors, Navitoclax, Dasatinib & Quercetin, Others)
8.2.2. By Application (Longevity, Senescence Inhibition, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neural Degenerative Diseases, Others)
8.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies)
8.2.4. By Company (2021)
8.2.5. By Region
8.3. Product Market Map
9. North America Senolytic Drugs Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Type
9.2.2. By Application
9.2.3. By Distribution Channel
9.2.4. By Country
9.3. North America: Country Analysis
9.3.1. United States Senolytic Drugs Market Outlook
9.3.2. Mexico Senolytic Drugs Market Outlook
9.3.3. Canada Senolytic Drugs Market Outlook
10. Europe Senolytic Drugs Market Outlook
11. Asia-Pacific Senolytic Drugs Market Outlook
12. South America Senolytic Drugs Market Outlook
13. Middle East and Africa Senolytic Drugs Market Outlook
14. Market Dynamics
14.1. Drivers
14.2. Challenges
15. Market Trends & Developments
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. AgeX Therapeutics, Inc.
16.2. Cleara Biotech
16.3. Eternans Ltd.
16.4. FoxBio Inc
16.5. Numeric Biotech
16.6. T.A. Sciences, Inc.
16.7. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pmsth5
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005584/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.