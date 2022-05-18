IHS Towers Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report

IHS Holding Limited IHS ("IHS Towers"), one of the largest independent owners, operators, and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count, has today published its 2021 Sustainability Report. The report covers sustainability activities between January, 1, 2021 to December, 31, 2021, and as a UN Global Compact Signatory, also serves as our second annual ‘Communication on Progress'.

Our 2021 Sustainability Report demonstrates our commitment to our wider stakeholders including, but not limited to, our employees, communities, suppliers, customers and investors. By providing communications infrastructure, we help facilitate digital inclusion, and through our four-pillar strategy, focusing on Ethics and governance; Environment and climate change, Education and economic growth; and Our people and communities, we seek to help improve the lives of those within the communities we serve.

Throughout 2021, we partnered with international and local organizations to deliver targeted programs with appropriate scale and reach.

2021 Sustainability Report Highlights

$7.1 million total sustainability spend with approximately over one million people touched in Nigeria.

total sustainability spend with approximately over one million people touched in Nigeria. Finalized our first Group-wide partnership supporting the worldwide Giga initiative; a partnership between UNICEF's Office of Innovation and ITU's Telecommunications Development Bureau. Our three-year partnership includes a $4.5 million financial contribution and a contribution-in-kind to help strengthen Giga's work to map schools and their connectivity levels on an open-source map.

financial contribution and a contribution-in-kind to help strengthen Giga's work to map schools and their connectivity levels on an open-source map. Launched the Frontline Workers Initiative which offers the children of our frontline workers, and equivalent suppliers, the opportunity to apply for financial scholarships, funded by IHS, to top level in-country and international universities.

which offers the children of our frontline workers, and equivalent suppliers, the opportunity to apply for financial scholarships, funded by IHS, to top level in-country and international universities. Partnered with the Rwanda Ministry of ICT & Innovation to fund the concept study of Africa's first Science Museum in Kigali.

in Kigali. Partnered with Save the Children to help provide 24,000 girls in Borno and Yobe, Nigeria with access to education.

in Borno and Yobe, Nigeria with access to education. Deployed 87,923 batteries and sold 38,441 for reuse or recycling.

and sold Saved 360,482 tonnes of CO 2 emissions.

of CO emissions. Under our Group-wide Generator Recycling Program, donated 36 generators to in-need organizations, including schools, orphanage and health centers. Approximately 270 generators have been donated since the program started in 2017.

For more information, please visit www.ihstowers.com/sustainability

Sam Darwish, IHS Towers Chairman and CEO, commented "I am immensely proud to release our fourth annual Sustainability Report and share the remarkable initiatives delivered by IHS across all our markets of operation. At IHS, sustainability is at the heart of everything we do, and I firmly believe it is impossible to become a successful company of scale, without a foundation of sustainable operations. This report is testament to the important role we play in our communities, both as a communications infrastructure provider, and through our sustainability strategy. Our strategy enables us to deliver a positive impact in our local communities and help protect the environments in which we operate. By supporting local schools, education initiatives, health clinics and wider programs, such as improving rural telephony, we seek to contribute to the economic development and social prosperity of our communities.

2021 was an incredible year of growth for our company, and with that growth comes additional responsibility. However, it also comes with opportunity; the opportunity to deliver real change, broaden our reach and increase the number of people directly impacted by both our offering and sustainability programs. Thank you to all our partners, and we look forward to working with you in 2022 and beyond."

About IHS Towers: IHS Towers is one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count and is the largest independent multinational towerco solely focused on the emerging markets. The Company has more than 39,000 towers across its 11 markets, including Brazil, Cameroon, Colombia, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Kuwait, Nigeria, Peru, Rwanda, South Africa and Zambia. For more information, please email: communications@ihstowers.com or visit: www.ihstowers.com

