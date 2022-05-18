Dental Monitoring Files a Claim Against Get-Grin Inc. for Patent Infringement

Dental Monitoring has filed a lawsuit against Get-Grin Inc. with the United States District Court for the District of Delaware alleging infringement of two of its patents (U.S. Patent Nos. 11,314,983 and 10,755,409 (collectively, the "Patents-in-suit")), directed to methods of analyzing an image of a dental arch of a patient, under the patent laws of the United States.
Dental Monitoring created the methods of analyzing an image of a dental arch of a patient allowing for commercialization of teledental services in the United States. The Patents-in-suit relate to a core part of this technology.
"Dental Monitoring brought this lawsuit to protect and stop infringement of its intellectual property, which is the result of more than 8 years of pioneering work and investment in advancing teledental services and solutions. As CEO, I take my responsibility to protect Dental Monitoring's inventions seriously. We will continue to invest in innovation and expand and protect our intellectual property," says Dental Monitoring founder and CEO Philippe Salah.
About Dental Monitoring - www.dental-monitoring.com
Dental Monitoring was started with a simple idea: oral care should be connected and continuous — even outside the practice. The company has created the world's first virtual practice platform in dentistry, protected by more than 200 patents, to address rapidly-evolving patient expectations. Thanks to the largest database of dental images in the industry, Dental Monitoring has developed the most advanced and comprehensive doctor-driven AI solutions to help dental professionals provide superior care and a better patient experience. From patient lead engagement and conversion, providing treatment options through AI-generated reporting and advanced smile simulations, to remote monitoring of all types of treatments, Dental Monitoring's unique platforms give dental professionals complete control over streamlined assessments and communication. Dental Monitoring employs more than 500 people across 18 countries and 9 offices, including Paris, Austin, London, Sydney and Hong Kong.
DentalMonitoring, Smilemate and Vision are products designed and manufactured by Dental Monitoring SAS, under the DentalMind® branding for Healthcare Professionals.
