Sequitur Labs EmSPARK Security Suite Wins 2022 Edge AI and Vision Alliance Product of the Year Award

Company Takes First Place for Best Edge AI Software
Sequitur Labs today announced that the company's flagship IoT security platform, the EmSPARK Security Suite, has been named Best Edge AI Software Product of the Year in the annual Edge AI and Vision Alliance awards. Winners were announced at the 2022 Embedded Vision Summit, which takes place at the Santa Clara Convention Center.
The Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year Awards celebrate the innovation and achievement of the industry's leading companies that are enabling and developing products incorporating edge AI and computer vision technologies. Entries are evaluated and selected by a panel of independent industry experts, so winning an Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year Award provides validation of your leadership and innovation.
The awards were presented at the Embedded Vision Summit, which attracts a global audience of technology professionals from companies developing computer vision and edge AI-enabled products, including embedded systems, cloud solutions and mobile applications. The winning Sequitur Labs Security Platform will be featured at the Summit in support of organizations developing intelligent devices that require safe and secure products while protecting AI models at the edge.
Products in the Edge AI and Vision Awards were judged by an independent panel of judges. Criteria considered were innovation, differentiation, customer impact and market impact. The EmSPARK Security Suite scored well in all areas as it is a full-featured platform designed to address solutions in industries where embedded security is paramount, in particular, the protection of AI models at the edge. EmSPARK provides robust encryption, storage, data transmission and key/certificate management capabilities. Product developers/manufacturers producing IoT solutions deploy EmSPARK to easily implement device-level security that addresses technical, IP, supply chain and business process challenges.
"Our entire team appreciates this acknowledgment for our efforts in IoT/Edge security by a leading organization in the space," said Philip Attfield, CEO and Founder of Sequitur Labs. "The EmSPARK chip-to-cloud security platform is widely acclaimed by industry experts and customers as it protects device data and onboard AI models against today's growing number of cyberattacks."
Attend the Embedded Vision Summit at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, Calif. May 16-19 and visit with Sequitur Labs at booth number 523 during the event.
About Sequitur Labs
Sequitur Labs, named a top ten IoT market player by ABI Research, is developing seminal technologies to improve trust in a connected world, reducing the cost and complexity to build secure embedded and IoT devices. Sequitur's products span a range of disciplines required for trusted computing, from boot through the full device lifecycle. Sequitur's security solutions provide real business value to device makers, such as reducing BoM costs, protecting revenue by thwarting IP theft, improving product reliability and reducing liability, and improving device lifecycle management processes. To learn more about Sequitur Labs' security platform, visit us at www.sequiturlabs.com or send an email.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220517006343/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.