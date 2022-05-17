Sequitur Labs EmSPARK Security Suite Wins 2022 Edge AI and Vision Alliance Product of the Year Award

Company Takes First Place for Best Edge AI Software

Sequitur Labs today announced that the company's flagship IoT security platform, the EmSPARK Security Suite, has been named Best Edge AI Software Product of the Year in the annual Edge AI and Vision Alliance awards. Winners were announced at the 2022 Embedded Vision Summit, which takes place at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

The Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year Awards celebrate the innovation and achievement of the industry's leading companies that are enabling and developing products incorporating edge AI and computer vision technologies. Entries are evaluated and selected by a panel of independent industry experts, so winning an Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year Award provides validation of your leadership and innovation.

The awards were presented at the Embedded Vision Summit, which attracts a global audience of technology professionals from companies developing computer vision and edge AI-enabled products, including embedded systems, cloud solutions and mobile applications. The winning Sequitur Labs Security Platform will be featured at the Summit in support of organizations developing intelligent devices that require safe and secure products while protecting AI models at the edge.

Products in the Edge AI and Vision Awards were judged by an independent panel of judges. Criteria considered were innovation, differentiation, customer impact and market impact. The EmSPARK Security Suite scored well in all areas as it is a full-featured platform designed to address solutions in industries where embedded security is paramount, in particular, the protection of AI models at the edge. EmSPARK provides robust encryption, storage, data transmission and key/certificate management capabilities. Product developers/manufacturers producing IoT solutions deploy EmSPARK to easily implement device-level security that addresses technical, IP, supply chain and business process challenges.

"Our entire team appreciates this acknowledgment for our efforts in IoT/Edge security by a leading organization in the space," said Philip Attfield, CEO and Founder of Sequitur Labs. "The EmSPARK chip-to-cloud security platform is widely acclaimed by industry experts and customers as it protects device data and onboard AI models against today's growing number of cyberattacks."

About Sequitur Labs

Sequitur Labs, named a top ten IoT market player by ABI Research, is developing seminal technologies to improve trust in a connected world, reducing the cost and complexity to build secure embedded and IoT devices. Sequitur's products span a range of disciplines required for trusted computing, from boot through the full device lifecycle. Sequitur's security solutions provide real business value to device makers, such as reducing BoM costs, protecting revenue by thwarting IP theft, improving product reliability and reducing liability, and improving device lifecycle management processes. To learn more about Sequitur Labs' security platform, visit us at www.sequiturlabs.com or send an email.

