GOOD Meat Launches Chicken Satay with Popular Singapore Hawker

Chef Francis Mallmann to attend, eventually put cultivated meat on his menu

GOOD Meat, the cultivated meat division of Eat Just, Inc., a company that applies cutting-edge science and technology on a mission to create healthier, more sustainable foods, is proud to debut its chicken satay at Michelin-plate hawker Keng Eng Kee (KEK) beginning Friday, May 20. This will be the first time the new product will be served to the public, and the company is thrilled to welcome Francis Mallmann, the famed chef who introduced open-fire cooking to millions, to the launch.

Mallmann, known as the "Carnivore King," is famous for his primal style of cooking, focusing on smoke, fire, salt and meat, and has been featured on Netflix's "Chef's Table" and countless other food programs. He is the author of several acclaimed cookbooks including Seven Fires: Grilling the Argentine Way (2009), Mallmann on Fire (2014) and the new release Green Fire (2022), which explores the flavorful potential of cooking vegetables. Mallmann also surprised fans in an interview by sharing his views on the future of food, saying, "I think that in thirty more years, we won't be eating any more animals."

It's only fitting that the chef who became famous for his method of cooking whole animals on a fire pit is now supporting GOOD Meat in its entirely new approach to making meat from animal cells rather than slaughtered livestock. Mallmann, who runs nine restaurants, seven of which are in South America, joins fellow GOOD Meat supporter and board member José Andrés as one of the culinary world's highest profile proponents of cultivated meat.

In addition to being a special guest at GOOD Meat's three-day KEK pop-up, Mallmann intends to launch GOOD Meat at one of his restaurants in South America at some point in the future. In the meantime, KEK, a popular family-run hawker founded over 50 years ago, will be serving their loyal customers GOOD Meat cultivated chicken satay served with cucumber slaw, peanut sauce, Singapore bee hoon (stir fried rice vermicelli) and KEK signature tofu for a price of $13.80 SGD.

"We all know where the Earth is at, and if we close our eyes to dream on better days, we know that changes must be done. GOOD Meat has embraced innovation for business and health. I'm proud to eat their chicken and am excited to launch with them when ready in one of my restaurants in South America. We need romance in cooking and the hope of new seeds, and they are one of them," Mallmann said.

GOOD Meat's collaboration with KEK and Mallmann is part of a series of pop-ups the company has organized in 2022 to shine a light on some of Singapore's beloved hawker stalls whose livelihoods were jeopardized by a downturn in business during the pandemic. The first pop-up was with Loo's Hainanese Curry Rice, a family-run business for 74 years, earlier this year.

