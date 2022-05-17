US Streaming Technology Giant Conviva Launches Full-Scale Continuous Measurement Analytics in Japan

92% Growth of Streaming Minutes, as Reported in Conviva's Q4 2021 Japan State of Streaming Report, Supports the Company's Decision to Invest

Conviva (Headquartered at Foster City, California, USA; Japan Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; hereinafter referred to as Conviva or the Company), which provides continuous measurement analytics through real-time, server side sessionization of video streaming data, today announced the opening of the Japan office, which will serve as a base for sales and customer support in the rapidly-growing Japanese market. The Company also released a current State of Streaming Report for Japan highlighting key streaming trends in the market.

"Conviva invented continuous measurement analytics for streaming video and has been driving the development of the global market including Japan with over 58 technology patents over the past decade," comments Conviva CEO Keith Zubchevich. "Today, we are pleased to announce the establishment of a Japanese subsidiary including full-scale sales, marketing, finance, legal, and customer support in country. Japan is one of the world's leading streaming markets and a strategic growth area for Conviva's continuous measurement technology. Under the leadership of Country Manager Takeshi Torii at the Japan office, we look forward to helping the market capitalize on the growth of streaming video."

In support of the market launch, Conviva released its inaugural Japan State of Streaming report. Highlights for the Japan market include:

In Q4 2021 (October to December), the total increase in the streamed minutes was +7% globally, +0.2% in the United States, and an incredible +92% in Japan.

In particular, streamed minutes on TV increased by +110%, and its share of total streaming minutes increased 24 times compared to the United States. This increase seems to be influenced by the sales of large connected TVs in Japan.

Streaming quality indicators have improved dramatically, including a significant reduction in buffering rates and a significant improvement in image quality. In particular, the average start time is at least 30% faster than that of the United States, and appears to have led to an increase in play time.

Conviva's Q4 2021 Japan State of Streaming report includes additional analysis from the Global report first published on January 24, 2022. The additional analysis compares the United States and Japan with the remainder of the world. Details can be downloaded from the official website. (Download Link: https://www.conviva.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Conviva-State-of-Streaming-Q42021-Japan.pdf)

"As shown by the results of the Japan State of Streaming Report, the total viewing time of streaming has increased significantly in Japan, and this trend is expected to continue in the future," comments Country Manager Takeshi Torii of Conviva Japan GKAs. "On the other hand, more and more streaming services are launching, and competition is increasing. To win in this environment, companies must be able to manage streaming quality and viewing trends continuously, comprehensively, and in real time. Only this approach will accelerate the growth of their streaming business. Conviva Japan is dedicated to improving streaming quality, maximizing viewer acquisition, and helping build a world class streaming market in Japan. Stay tuned! This is just the beginning for Conviva Japan."

About Conviva

Conviva helps streaming businesses act within seconds of observation to grow their business ahead of competition. Conviva's Continuous Measurement Analytics platform provides comprehensive, continuous, census-level measurement through real-time, server side sessionization at scale. Using just a single sensor and a single pipeline, our 58 patent platform enables marketers, advertisers, tech ops, engineering and customer care teams to acquire, engage, monetize and retain their audiences. Conviva is dedicated to supporting brands like DAZN, Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, Sky, Sling TV, TED and WarnerMedia as they unlock the incredible opportunity in streaming media. Today our platform processes nearly 3 trillion streaming data events daily, supporting more than 500 million unique viewers watching 200 billion streams per year across 4 billion applications streaming on devices. Conviva ensures digital businesses of all sizes can stream better—every stream, every screen, every second.

Conviva Japan G.K.

Address: Level 20, Marunouchi Trust Tower, 1-8-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative: President and Managing Director Takeshi Torii

For details, visit https://www.conviva.com/ja/.

Brief History of Takeshi Torii

Torii has been working in media technology since 2002 and has contributed to the expansion of many major publishers including Yahoo! Japan. Subsequently, after serving as the head of the Japan operations for several US based companies and launching G.K. entities in Japan, he joined Conviva Japan G.K. in 2022 as the Country Manager.

