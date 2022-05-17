MEI PHARMA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating MEI Pharma, Inc. on Behalf of MEI Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against MEI Pharma, Inc. ("MEI" or the "Company") MEIP on behalf of MEI stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether MEI has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
Click here to participate in the action.
On May 13, 2022, after market hours, MEI Pharma announced restatements of its financial statements for certain quarters for 2020 and 2021. In part, MEI Pharma stated, "[R]evenue was overstated in some quarters and understated in other quarters in the Company's financial statements during 2020 and 2021. The Company will therefore reinstate its previously filed annual and quarterly financial statements for periods from June 30, 2020 forward."
On this news, MEI Pharma share prices fell to $0.0242, or 4.6%, to open at $0.4958 per share on May 16, 2022.
If you purchased or otherwise acquired MEI Pharma shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220517006289/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
