Samsara and Whip Around Partner to Reduce Fleet Emissions and Improve Fuel Efficiency

Two of the leading global Fleet Management and Maintenance platforms have integrated to improve the sustainability of fleets across the world.

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which enables businesses to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data from vehicles, equipment, and warehouses to develop actionable insights and improve operations. Samsara serves over 20,000 customers, providing visibility into their entire operations and improving safety, efficiency, and sustainability as a result.

Samsara's partner ecosystem and software integrations are enabled by its open APIs. With thousands of organizations leveraging 155+ API integrations on its App Marketplace, Samsara collects trillions of data points annually and surfaces those insights within a single platform.

Whip Around is a powerful, yet easy-to-use fleet maintenance software solution that connects drivers, mechanics and fleet operators to improve the uptime across their fleet operations. Whip Around operates in North America and Australasia and serves hundreds of thousands of users and assets worldwide across all commercial fleet industry verticals.

When the two systems are connected, odometer and engine hour readings are automatically pulled into Whip Around from Samsara. This way, customers never miss preventative maintenance schedules to ensure reduced downtime and improved fuel efficiency.

It takes fleets from a reactive costly process to a proactive approach, saving them thousands of dollars each year on each vehicle and asset in their operation.

Drivers have the ability to submit defects from both the Samsara and/or Whip Around apps via the Samsara Driver App making for a seamless and efficient driver experience. DTC Fault Codes, Inspection Defects and Servicing can be grouped into Work Orders in Whip Around, and bulk assigned to mechanics to ensure efficiency and real-time tracked workflows. As a result, fleets are kept moving in a sustainable manner.

Elizabeth Santorelly, VP of Product for Whip Around said, "Combining Samsara's powerful IoT data with Whip Around's comprehensive fleet maintenance workflows seamlessly to diagnose issues and be proactive with regular service intervals, will provide our mutual customers with improvements to their overall fleet operating performance leading to reduced emissions and cost savings."

"We're excited to add Whip Around as our latest partner integration on the Samsara App Marketplace," said Chris Mozzocchi, Sr. Director of Product Management, Ecosystem Integrations at Samsara. "Proactive fleet maintenance not only improves road safety but also reduces the environmental and economic impact of fleet vehicles. With this Whip Around integration, maintenance workflows are streamlined so customers can operate more efficiently and reduce associated costs."

As both companies look to help their customers improve operational efficiency and fleet sustainability, this partnership offers unparalleled levels of connectedness and responsiveness - and it would appear it's already delivering for customers who have utilized the integration.

A number of mutual customers have already seen value in the integration, like Scott Ireland from Sail Energy who manages 132 vehicles and equipment across the northeastern states. They use the combination of Samsara and Whip Around to control their fuel costs by reducing excessive idling time and deploying preventative fleet maintenance measures to improve fuel efficiency of vehicle powerplants.

"I get the idling time, telemetry and fault codes from Samsara and provide information to our 3rd party maintenance vendors through reports in Whip Around. This expedites preventative maintenance which helps manage downtime of our vehicles," Scott says. "The ability to always know which vehicles are in repair and which are driving unsafely on the road makes this possible for me. This has a direct positive effect on reducing costs of our fleets, improving service to our customers through reduced breakdowns, improving vehicle economy, and most importantly, giving our drivers safe vehicles to work with."

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

About Whip Around

Whip Around is a powerful, yet easy-to-use fleet maintenance software solution that connects drivers, mechanics and fleet operators to improve the uptime across their fleet operations. Whip Around operates in North America and Australasia and serves hundreds of thousands of users and assets worldwide across all commercial fleet industry verticals. The company's mission is to keep the world's fleets moving by accelerating information.

