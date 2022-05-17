AHF Protest: Gilead Destroys Rx Safety Net for Greater Profits

Gilead Protest, Wednesday, May 18th, 12:00 pm Foster City, CA

In March, Gilead imposed conditions illegally restricting access on 340B drug pricing to its branded hepatitis C treatments when covered entities use outside contract pharmacies. Gilead has the ignominious distinction of being the 15th manufacturer to place similar unlawful restrictions on certain 340B contract pharmacy programs

On Wednesday, May 18th AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, will host a "Greediad" protest starting at 12:00 p.m. PT in front of the headquarters of Gilead Sciences (333 Lakeside Dr., Foster City, CA 94404) over the drug company's latest—and illegal—move to undermine safety net providers' access to 340B program benefits.

AHF tweaked drug maker Gilead's logo to make it read "Greediad" for protest signs over the company's greed on drug pricing and access and its pandemic profiteering.

WHAT: Gilead—"Greediad!"—Drug Access Protest WHEN: WEDNESDAY, May 18, 2022, 12:00 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. PACIFIC Time WHERE: In front of: Gilead Sciences, Inc. Headquarters 333 Lakeside Dr., Foster City, CA 94404 WHO: 50 drug advocates & protesters with "Greediad" banners and signs CONTACTS: Jesse Brooks, AHF Bay Area Advocacy Mobilizer, +1.510.575.8245 mobile jesse.brooks@ahf.org

Tonya Thurman, MHA, Associate Director of Mobilization Campaigns for AHF,+1.614.223.1532 mobile latonya.thurman@ahf.org

The 340B drug pricing program is administered by the U.S. Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA). It has helped provide low-cost medications and better health outcomes for millions of Americans and the nonprofit clinics and hospitals that serve them. Safety net providers like Ryan White providers who serve patients living with HIV have the right under the 340B statute to purchase drugs for their patients at a discounted price. Last week, Gilead put profits before patients by unilaterally imposing unlawful conditions on when and how it will give discounts for certain Hepatitis C drugs.

According to a recent 340B Report (March 16, 2022), Gilead is now the 15th drug manufacturer to place unlawful restrictions on 340B contract pharmacy programs. Lawyers for the Health and Human Services Department (HHS) in both the Biden and Trump administrations have said these restrictions are clearly illegal, yet drug companies like Gilead forge ahead with the lawbreaking in search of even greater profits.

Moreover, according to the 340B Report, Gilead is now refusing to offer the 340B discount price for HIV drugs to providers who use contract pharmacies. Earlier this year, Gilead suddenly, dramatically increased the price that safety net providers pay for Descovy – a drug needed for both HIV treatment and HIV prevention.

"We are fighting against Gilead's greed to fatten their corporate pockets. Their money-making schemes not only impact community partners and providers but also patients, like myself. I am one of many voices of community advocates who stand against pharma greed. Gilead cares more about money than lives," said Jesse Brooks, AIDS advocate and AHF mobilizer.

In response to Gilead's (and others') illegal restrictions on 340B access for higher profits, AHF is also asking Congress and the FDA to conduct a formal investigation of Gilead as well as increased scrutiny of the actions of pharmaceutical companies.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 1.6 million individuals in 45 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe.

