INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation of Allianz SE (ALIZY, ALIZF) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Allianz SE ("Allianz" or the "Company") ALIZYALIZF investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 1, 2021, Allianz disclosed that "the U.S. Department of Justice (‘DOJ') has begun an investigation concerning the Structured Alpha Funds," and that "there is a relevant risk that the matters relating to the Structured Alpha Funds could materially impact future financial results of Allianz Group."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $2.00, or 8%, to close at $22.85 per share on August 2, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 17, 2022, Allianz pleaded guilty to securities fraud, admitting that it lacked internal controls and oversight for a series of private-investment funds and made false and misleading statements to investors. The Company agreed to pay $6 billion in penalties and restitution.

