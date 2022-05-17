GigNet Commits to Keeping Clients Safe from Cyber Crime By Launching New Cyber Security Products and Services

Strategic Partnerships with Leading Cyber Security and Cyber Risk Management Companies Expands GigNet's Managed Services Offerings

GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber-optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, North of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced today a number of new products and services to help protect hospitality and enterprise clients from the financial losses caused by cybercrime, ransomware, and other malicious attacks. Since the average cost of cyber-attacks on businesses can be in the millions of US$ dollars, GigNet's new cyber security products are important new tools for prevention, planning and early detection for cyber risks.

GigNet made the announcements of the official launch of the cyber security products at a press conference at the GigNet Mexico headquarters and at the Wi-Fi World Congress Americas being held in Cancun (https://wifinowglobal.com/cancun-2022). GigNet Mexico's President Mark Carney, OBE, is a featured speaker at the WiFi World Congress Americas, as is Richard Clarke, Senior Advisor to GigNet. Mr. Clarke is one of the world's most recognized experts on cyber security, having served as the first U.S. "Cyber Czar." Mr. Clarke is Chairman of Good Harbor Security Risk Management in Washington D.C.

GigNet and Good Harbor announced the launch of GigNet Cyber Crisis Management Services powered by Good Harbor. These services will help clients prepare for cyber and other security risk crisis situations and will provide planning and tools that can help companies recover quickly if an attack occurs. Mr. Clarke stated, "We help companies prepare for and practice crisis management, because companies that do so perform better when a real crisis happens. While cyber security incidents may be inevitable, the resulting damage is not."

GigNet also announced a strategic partnership with ReliaQuest, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, to launch GigNet Managed Cyber Security powered by ReliaQuest, a set of tools that will help clients more quickly detect and isolate potential cyber security attacks and breaches, both external and internal, with real time monitoring. ReliaQuest is a United States technology company that is working with major clients around the world through five global locations. "With GigNet Managed Cyber Security powered by ReliaQuest, you get the power of our GreyMatter platform and it's artificial intelligence and our global security operations centers," said Jason Pfeiffer, Chief Strategy Officer for ReliaQuest.

Mark Carney, OBE, and President of GigNet Mexico, said "We are very excited to be working with partners that have proven themselves in this critical area of cyber security and cyber risk. Cyber-attacks and ransomware are growing problems and more and more malicious every year. Our secure, advanced fiber optic network already helps us protect clients' data and operations, and these new cyber security products further our commitment to be a trusted, long-term technology partner. We also believe our investment in the region in fiber-optic technology and our secure GigNet Service Delivery Platform help strengthen Quintana Roo as a world class tourist destination and business environment."

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company specializing in Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) for enterprise customers including hotels, resorts, retailers, offices, large commercial operations, governmental offices, and medical and educational facilities, as well as fiber-optic transport services for mobile phone operators in the region. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism and new residential development destinations in the world, with over 25 million annual airport visitors. GigNet is a leader in the Digital Transformation of the region.

ABOUT RELIAQUEST

ReliaQuest, the leader in Open XDR-as-a-Service, is the force multiplier for security operations teams. ReliaQuest GreyMatter is a cloud-native Open XDR platform that brings together telemetry from any security and business solution, whether on-premises, or in one or multiple clouds, to unify detection, investigation, response, and resilience. ReliaQuest combines the power of technology and 24/7/365 security expertise to give organizations the visibility and coverage they require to make cybersecurity programs more effective. Fortune 1000 organizations trust ReliaQuest GreyMatter to operationalize security investments to proactively manage risk and accelerate initiatives for the business. ReliaQuest is a private company headquartered in Tampa, Fla., with multiple global locations. For more information, visit www.reliaquest.com

ABOUT GOOD HARBOR SECURITY RISK MANAGEMENT

Good Harbor Security Risk Management is a premier cyber security advisory firm with decades of experience advising Boards, CEOs, CISOs, other corporate executives, investment professionals, and government leaders on managing cyber security risk. Good Harbor is a trusted advisor on cyber security risk management and has experience across sectors including financial services, telecommunications, insurance, defense, critical infrastructure, manufacturing, transportation, and more. Richard Clarke, Chairman, is a renowned international cyber risk expert and has authored ten books, including a #1 national bestseller and two seminal books on cybersecurity, Cyber War (2010) and The Fifth Domain (2019). Mr. Clarke has previously taught at the Harvard Kennedy School, appeared as an on-air expert for ABC News, and has served on multiple boards of directors. More information is available at www.goodharbor.net

