Leigh Middleton to Receive Gwynedd Mercy University Honorary Degree and Deliver Commencement Address

Gwynedd Mercy University will present philanthropist Leigh Middleton with an Honorary Degree at the University's Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 14. Middleton also will serve as the University's Undergraduate Commencement speaker.

Middleton was nominated by Project HOME for her philanthropic work focused on ending homelessness in the Philadelphia region, and her continued support in education, workforce development, and medical research. She has served on Project HOME's Board of Trustees since 2007, and also serves as co-chair of the Development Committee and sits on the Board's Executive Committee. She will receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from Gwynedd Mercy University.

"We are so pleased to present Leigh Middleton with an Honorary Degree," said Deanne H. D'Emilio, JD, President of Gwynedd Mercy University. "Her philanthropic endeavors within the greater Philadelphia region and her genuine care and desire for helping people truly embody the values of the Sisters of Mercy, and we are delighted to honor Leigh for her many contributions in this region and to welcome her as our 2022 Commencement Speaker."

Together with her husband John, Middleton made one of the largest single private gifts to Project HOME to end and prevent chronic street homelessness in 2014. Through this transformational investment from Leigh and John Middleton, and further support from the Maguire Family, Janet and John Haas, the Honickman Family, The Raynier Institute and Foundation, Betty Moran, Jon Bon Jovi and other like-minded partners, MPOWER was born, – a supercharged engine to not only sustain Project HOME's work, but to strengthen it. Since then, MPOWER has unlocked resources to scale solutions and has significantly accelerated progress to end and prevent chronic homelessness in Philadelphia.

"Leigh Middleton is an incredible human being, and her generosity and commitment to our mission has helped us greatly in our quest to break the cycle of homelessness and poverty," said Sister Mary Scullion, co-founder of Project HOME. "We are thrilled that she is being honored and has the chance to share inspiring words that we know will compel the next generation to be a part of the change they want to see in the world."

In addition to her work with Project HOME, Middleton has served a number of organizations, including the Women's Committee for the Academy of Natural Sciences, Philadelphia Antique Show, and the Academy of Music.

She also has been recognized for her civic leadership with several honors including the Philadelphia Award in 2013, The Golden Heart Award in 2014, and The Crystal Award in 2018.

GMercyU's 2022 Graduate and Undergraduate Commencement Ceremonies will be held on Saturday, May 14 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center. The undergraduate ceremony begins at 2 p.m.

About Project HOME

The mission of the Project HOME community is to empower adults, children, and families to break the cycle of homelessness and poverty, to alleviate the underlying causes of poverty, and to enable all of us to attain our fullest potential as individuals and as members of the broader society. We strive to create a safe and respectful environment where we support each other in our struggles for self-esteem, recovery, and the confidence to move toward self-actualization.

About MPOWER

With a deep belief in the value and dignity of every human life, we are a unique community investment partnership that serves as a super-charged support engine and impact multiplier for Project HOME. Today, its growing list of partners has gone beyond helping individuals to revitalizing entire communities. This includes: creating new homes; building long-term capacity; expanding outreach services; helping end veteran homelessness; breaking the cycle for young adults; and rebuilding the second-poorest neighborhood in Philadelphia through affordable housing, education, employment, and integrated healthcare services.

About Gwynedd Mercy University

Gwynedd Mercy University prepares students to become top professionals in the fields of nursing and other health professions, arts and sciences, business, and education. Founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1948, Gwynedd Mercy University is a co-educational institution offering more than 40 bachelor's, master's, and associate degree programs as well as two doctoral programs on a full- and part-time basis. The University's Main Campus is situated on 160 private acres on Sumneytown Pike between routes 309 and 202 in Gwynedd Valley, Montgomery County. The university also offers a growing number of online and accelerated degree programs for working adults. Learn more at gmercyu.edu, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

