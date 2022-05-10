EarthTronics Introduces Color & Wattage Selectable LED Strip Series to Ensure Optimal Light Levels for Retail and Commercial Facilities

High-efficiency LED Strip Series offers 3500K, 4000K and 5000K switch with the flexibility to adjust wattage from 22 to 90 watts for a wide range of applications

EarthTronics, dedicated to developing innovative energy-saving lighting products that provide a positive economic and environmental impact, introduces its Color & Wattage Selectable LED Strip Series for high-bay and general lighting found in manufacturing, retail and new commercial facilities. Available in 48- and 96-inch fixtures, the new LED Strip Series allows facilities the flexibility of switching between 3500K, 4000K and 5000K at the time of installation and three wattages to ensure the correct illumination level and the desired color temperatures for optimum productivity.

The 48-inch Color & Wattage Selectable LED Strip delivers a highly efficient 130 lumens per watt with a high 80+ CRI for excellent visual acuity. Set at 22-, 28-, and 40-watts, the strip light produces 2860, 3640 and 5200 initial lumens respectively. The 96-inch Color & Wattage Selectable LED Strip can be set at 65-, 75- and 90-watts to offer 8450, 9750 and 11700 initial lumens respectively.

The new Strip Light Series has available optional multi-function occupancy sensor and an emergency back-up power supply which can be fitted to both units. They feature 180° beam angle and accept 120 – 277-volt AC power supply. They are equipped standard with a 0 – 10-volt continuous dimming driver with a dimming range capability of 10% to 100%.

This Color & Wattage Selectable LED Strip Series is UL 1598 suitable for dry and damp locations. The body of the fixtures are made of durable steel with a frost polycarbonate lens for long-term performance. These easy-to-install light will perform in temperatures ranging from -4°F to 122°F with a rated performance life of 50,000 hours and comes with a five-year limited warranty. The LED Strip may be accepted for utility rebates in many markets.

For more information about the Color & Wattage Selectable LED Strip visit EarthTronics at https://www.earthtronics.com/product-category/led-fixtures/strip/.

About EarthTronics

Dedicated to creating a positive impact for the environment, businesses and consumers, EarthTronics, Inc. is an LED energy efficient solutions company based in Norton Shores, Michigan. EarthTronics offers high-performance EarthBulb LED light bulbs, T8 and T5 linear LEDs, and LED fixtures that are designed for commercial buildings, hotels, restaurants, retail stores and residential homes. All EarthTronics LED products provide energy savings with a solid return on investment for energy retrofits, renovation projects and new construction. More information can be found at www.earthtronics.com.

