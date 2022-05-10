Industrious Acquires The Great Room and Welkin & Meraki to Create Global Workplace Platform

The workplace-as-a-service company will immediately add locations in 6 key international markets in Europe and Asia ahead of plans to further expand by year end

Industrious, the highest-rated flexible workplace company, announced two international acquisitions: The Great Room in Asia and Welkin & Meraki in Continental Europe. The deals will immediately add six new countries to Industrious' portfolio across key European and Asia-Pacific markets – Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, France, Belgium, and The Netherlands – comprising approximately 1,000,000 SF of current and pipeline locations.

The deals will allow Industrious to better capture the growing global demand for experience-driven, flexible space from occupiers of all sizes. Motivated by employee demand for greater work flexibility, companies are increasingly leveraging workplace-as-a-service platforms to best support and engage hybrid and distributed teams.

"We are thrilled to bring on The Great Room and Welkin & Meraki within the Industrious ecosystem," said Jamie Hodari, CEO and co-Founder at Industrious. "We look forward to expanding our offering on a global scale to best support emerging work models, while keeping our commitment to the highest customer satisfaction in the industry."

"We are at the crossroads of a fundamental paradigm shift in how and where people work, a key element of which is the evolution of how companies think about the workplace," said Jaelle Ang, CEO and Co-founder of The Great Room. "Together with Industrious, we will be able to grow our APAC footprint and meet the needs of an ever-evolving metropolitan workforce."

"Joining Industrious will bolster our ability to deliver a premium workplace experience on flexible terms across key markets in Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific" said Alain Brossé, Founder of Welkin & Meraki. "Together, we will become one of the largest operators of flexible workplaces, purpose-built to meet the emerging needs of companies and workers worldwide."

Industrious is one of the largest flexible workplace companies having a strong presence in 50+ markets across the US and will double its international presence by the end of the year.

About Industrious

Industrious' private offices and suites — the highest-rated workspaces in the industry — provide the most sustainable option for companies to manage newly distributed teams for the long term. We make it easy to find an office that works for you — even if you come in just once or twice a week. Recognized as one of America's 500 fastest-growing companies in 2020 by Inc. Magazine, Industrious offers flexible terms and locations in more than 50 U.S. markets and the U.K. For more information, visit industriousoffice.com.

About The Great Room

The Great Room was established in 2016 in Singapore as a hospitality-led premium coworking space operator. It offers flexible office solutions and can cater to unique specifications – whether for a fast-growing company in need of an entire floor, or a dynamic entrepreneur on the look-out for a hot-desking environment. Members have the flexibility of dedicated, hot and virtual offices, as well as day passes, with a suite of supporting services. Knowledge sharing and networking platforms are organized regularly for members. For more information, visit thegreatroom.co.

About Welkin & Meraki

Welkin & Meraki is Europe's first premium concept in flexible workspace solutions. Each solution is designed with a distinctive and permanent focus on quality and well-being. The premium flexibility meets the needs of all sizes of companies, especially the most demanding who require international standards of safety and comfort. Present today in France, Belgium and Holland, the 5 addresses respond to unique and essential specificities so that the men and women who work there every day can develop their projects in complete serenity. For more information, visit welkinandmeraki.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510006341/en/