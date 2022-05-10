Iridian Asset Management LLC Transfers Ownership From Founders to Employees

Iridian Asset Management LLC ("Iridian"), the value-oriented investment management firm focused on companies undergoing significant corporate change, has announced that 100% of its ownership and managerial responsibilities has been transferred from the firm's founders to a long standing team of senior management and employees.
Equity ownership in Iridian has now been distributed to the next generation of firm management leaders and to the entire investment team. This broad-based ownership structure will ensure active engagement throughout the firm that fosters an environment conducive to a high level of performance with appropriate incentives for growth.
Todd Raker, Chief Executive Officer of Iridian Asset Management, said:
"Iridian has served institutional clients for more than 25 years, and we remain focused on identifying opportunities in mid-cap companies that are undergoing significant corporate change. This ownership transition creates a favorable alignment of incentives between our team and institutional clients and ensures that the company is well-positioned for future success."
---ENDS---
About Iridian Asset Management
Iridian Asset Management LLC is an employee-owned, value-oriented investment management firm focused on active equity investment strategies for institutional investors, including foundations and endowments, corporate and public pension funds, sub-advised and Taft Hartley funds. Iridian was founded in 1996 with a distinctive investment philosophy focusing on US listed public companies undergoing significant corporate change.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510006171/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.