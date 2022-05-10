Cleveland-Cliffs and Its Employees Donate to Address Food Insecurity Across North America and in Ukraine

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF announced today that its philanthropic organization, The Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation, is committed to addressing food insecurity as one of its key areas of social responsibility. Since the start of 2022, The Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation has made cash contributions totaling more than $1 million to food distribution organizations in the local communities where the Company operates throughout the United States and Canada. The Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation also recently pledged a donation of $100,000 to support the people of Ukraine through the World Central Kitchen (WCK), an organization noted to be first to the frontlines providing meals in response to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine and surrounding countries. In addition to these direct grants, The Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation matches personal donations by employees to qualifying non-profits through its Employee Giving and Matching Gift Program.

Lourenco Goncalves said, "We are experiencing the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the food supply chains and the dramatic rise in the cost of food in the United States and worldwide due to food inflation and poor access to nutrition. This is contributing to food insecurity across the world, particularly for the poorest people. Cleveland-Cliffs is committed to making a positive impact in the communities where we operate by working with organizations that can best serve individuals and families."

In the United States, Cleveland-Cliffs has collaborated with more than 50 food distribution organizations in over 55 communities located in Ohio, Alabama, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and West Virginia as well as in the Province of Ontario, in Canada. The Company encourages its employees to give back to their communities and held its annual Souper Bowl Food Drive earlier this year. This resulted in Cliffs employees donating more than 200,000 pounds of food to their local communities. The Company's total contribution is estimated to provide more than 10 million meals, which is based on guidance from hunger-relief organizations in the United States.

Mr. Goncalves continued, "Russia's heinous invasion of Ukraine has severely disrupted livelihoods for millions of Ukrainians and caused extensive damage to the country, crippling its agricultural economy and deteriorating food security for people. Cleveland-Cliffs' selected WCK as a partner organization because it currently provides 300,000 daily meals to Ukrainian families at eight border crossings and in 30 cities and towns across Ukraine, efficiently delivering food to those most in need."

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, Cleveland-Cliffs also is the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. The Company is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. We are the largest supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America and serve a diverse range of other markets due to our comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 26,000 people across its operations in the United States and Canada.

