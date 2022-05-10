MeriTalk Names 2022 Cyber Defenders Award Winners

31 Government and Industry recognized for their contributions to cyber programs in Federal IT
Today, MeriTalk announced the winners of the 2022 Cyber Defenders Awards. The awards recognize individuals in government and industry who drive innovation, ensure our nation's cyber security, and who have made significant contributions across cyber programs in Federal IT.
"These changemakers are bringing innovation and leadership through their commitment to next-generation improvements in security," said Caroline Boyd, principal, government programs at MeriTalk. "We're pleased to be able to recognize those leading the charge to improve our nation's cybersecurity."
This year's winners are listed below.
Government:
- Bo Berlas, Chief Information Security Officer, General Services Administration
- Dawn Berry, Federal Lead, Security Architecture and Engineering, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Department of Health and Human Services
- Rob Brown, Chief Information Security Officer, Citizenship and Immigration Services
- Gerald Caron, Chief Information Officer, Office of the Inspector General, Department of Health and Human Services
- Sean Connelly, TIC Program Manager and Senior Cybersecurity Architect, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
- Scott Engelson, Chief Information Security Officer, National Nuclear Security Administration
- Richard Grabowski, Acting Program Manager, Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation Program, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
- Micah Haan, IT Cybersecurity Specialist (DSCS Social Engineering Team Lead), Social Security Administration
- Matt Harmon, Director of Web Communications, Department of Homeland Security
- Matt Hartman, Deputy Executive Assistant Director of Cybersecurity, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Department of Homeland Security
- Nnake Nweke, Director, Supply Chain Risk Management, GSA, Federal Acquisition Service, Office of IT Category
- Renata Spinks, Assistant IT Director/Deputy CIO of Information, Command, Control, Communications, and Computers, U.S. Marine Corps
- Vincent Sritapan, Section Chief, Service Innovation, Cyber Quality Services Management Office, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
- Laura Stanton, Assistant Commissioner, Office of Information Technology (IT) Category, General Services Administration, Federal Acquisition Service
- Rob Wood, Chief Information Security Officer, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Department of Health and Human Services
Industry:
- Mike Baker, Chief Security Information Officer, GDIT
- Dana Barnes, Senior Vice President, Public Sector, Palo Alto Networks
- Sean Berg, President of Governments and Critical Infrastructure, Forcepoint
- Christine Carberry, Vice President, Federal, RedSeal
- Phil Fuster, Vice President, Federal, Proofpoint
- Matt Keller, Vice President of Federal Services, GuidePoint Security
- Robert Makheja, President and CEO, MFGS
- Stacey Meyer, Vice President of Federal Operations, Attack IQ
- Steve Orrin, Federal Chief Technology Officer, Intel
- Sudhakar Ramakrishna, President and CEO, SolarWinds
- Bill Rucker, President, Trustwave Government Solutions
- Jean Schaffer, Federal Chief Technology Officer, Corelight, Inc
- Drew Schnabel, General Manager, Government Solutions, Zscaler
- Miguel Sian, Senior Vice President, Technology, Merlin Cyber
- Mark Sincevich, Federal Director, Illumio
- Julie Starnes, Vice President, Public Sector, Recorded Future
Award winners will be recognized at MeriTalk's Cyber Central and Cyber Smoke events on May 19. For more information on the awards, visit https://www.meritalk.com/award/cyber-defenders-2022/.
About MeriTalk
The voice of tomorrow's government today, MeriTalk is a public-private partnership focused on improving the outcomes of government IT. Our award-winning editorial team and world-class events and research staff produces unmatched news, analysis, and insight. The goal: a more efficient, responsive, and citizen-centric government. MeriTalk connects with an audience of 160,000 Federal community contacts. For more information, visit https://www.meritalk.com/ or follow us on Twitter, @MeriTalk. MeriTalk is a 300Brand organization.
