MeriTalk Names 2022 Cyber Defenders Award Winners

31 Government and Industry recognized for their contributions to cyber programs in Federal IT

Today, MeriTalk announced the winners of the 2022 Cyber Defenders Awards. The awards recognize individuals in government and industry who drive innovation, ensure our nation's cyber security, and who have made significant contributions across cyber programs in Federal IT.

"These changemakers are bringing innovation and leadership through their commitment to next-generation improvements in security," said Caroline Boyd, principal, government programs at MeriTalk. "We're pleased to be able to recognize those leading the charge to improve our nation's cybersecurity."

This year's winners are listed below.

Government:

Bo Berlas , Chief Information Security Officer, General Services Administration

, Chief Information Security Officer, General Services Administration Dawn Berry , Federal Lead, Security Architecture and Engineering, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Department of Health and Human Services

, Federal Lead, Security Architecture and Engineering, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Department of Health and Human Services Rob Brown , Chief Information Security Officer, Citizenship and Immigration Services

, Chief Information Security Officer, Citizenship and Immigration Services Gerald Caron , Chief Information Officer, Office of the Inspector General, Department of Health and Human Services

, Chief Information Officer, Office of the Inspector General, Department of Health and Human Services Sean Connelly , TIC Program Manager and Senior Cybersecurity Architect, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

, TIC Program Manager and Senior Cybersecurity Architect, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Scott Engelson , Chief Information Security Officer, National Nuclear Security Administration

, Chief Information Security Officer, National Nuclear Security Administration Richard Grabowski , Acting Program Manager, Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation Program, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

, Acting Program Manager, Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation Program, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Micah Haan , IT Cybersecurity Specialist (DSCS Social Engineering Team Lead), Social Security Administration

, IT Cybersecurity Specialist (DSCS Social Engineering Team Lead), Social Security Administration Matt Harmon , Director of Web Communications, Department of Homeland Security

, Director of Web Communications, Department of Homeland Security Matt Hartman, Deputy Executive Assistant Director of Cybersecurity, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Department of Homeland Security

Deputy Executive Assistant Director of Cybersecurity, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Department of Homeland Security Nnake Nweke , Director, Supply Chain Risk Management, GSA, Federal Acquisition Service, Office of IT Category

, Director, Supply Chain Risk Management, GSA, Federal Acquisition Service, Office of IT Category Renata Spinks , Assistant IT Director/Deputy CIO of Information, Command, Control, Communications, and Computers, U.S. Marine Corps

, Assistant IT Director/Deputy CIO of Information, Command, Control, Communications, and Computers, U.S. Marine Corps Vincent Sritapan , Section Chief, Service Innovation, Cyber Quality Services Management Office, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

, Section Chief, Service Innovation, Cyber Quality Services Management Office, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Laura Stanton , Assistant Commissioner, Office of Information Technology (IT) Category, General Services Administration, Federal Acquisition Service

, Assistant Commissioner, Office of Information Technology (IT) Category, General Services Administration, Federal Acquisition Service Rob Wood, Chief Information Security Officer, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Department of Health and Human Services

Industry:

Mike Baker , Chief Security Information Officer, GDIT

, Chief Security Information Officer, GDIT Dana Barnes , Senior Vice President, Public Sector, Palo Alto Networks

, Senior Vice President, Public Sector, Palo Alto Networks Sean Berg , President of Governments and Critical Infrastructure, Forcepoint

, President of Governments and Critical Infrastructure, Forcepoint Christine Carberry , Vice President, Federal, RedSeal

, Vice President, Federal, RedSeal Phil Fuster , Vice President, Federal, Proofpoint

, Vice President, Federal, Proofpoint Matt Keller , Vice President of Federal Services, GuidePoint Security

, Vice President of Federal Services, GuidePoint Security Robert Makheja , President and CEO, MFGS

, President and CEO, MFGS Stacey Meyer , Vice President of Federal Operations, Attack IQ

, Vice President of Federal Operations, Attack IQ Steve Orrin , Federal Chief Technology Officer, Intel

, Federal Chief Technology Officer, Intel Sudhakar Ramakrishna , President and CEO, SolarWinds

, President and CEO, SolarWinds Bill Rucker , President, Trustwave Government Solutions

, President, Trustwave Government Solutions Jean Schaffer , Federal Chief Technology Officer, Corelight, Inc

, Federal Chief Technology Officer, Corelight, Inc Drew Schnabel , General Manager, Government Solutions, Zscaler

, General Manager, Government Solutions, Zscaler Miguel Sian , Senior Vice President, Technology, Merlin Cyber

, Senior Vice President, Technology, Merlin Cyber Mark Sincevich , Federal Director, Illumio

, Federal Director, Illumio Julie Starnes, Vice President, Public Sector, Recorded Future

Award winners will be recognized at MeriTalk's Cyber Central and Cyber Smoke events on May 19. For more information on the awards, visit https://www.meritalk.com/award/cyber-defenders-2022/.

