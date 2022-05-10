Inszone Insurance Services Completes Acquisition of Trucking Insurance & Accounting

Continued Growth in the State of Arizona

Inszone Insurance Services, a rapidly growing, national provider of benefits, personal and commercial lines insurance, announced today the acquisition of Trucking Insurance & Accounting.

Started in Arizona in 2019 by Jose Olivares, Trucking Insurance & Accounting was created with the mindset of helping truckers to find the best coverages at affordable rates. They grew very quickly, writing business is 4 states in less than 2 years. Trucking Insurance & Accounting had a special talent for helping their clients. Their strategy for retaining clients was to provide the best service possible. The transition to the Inszone brand allows that dedication to continue while enhancing the quality and support that the truckers need to continue doing what they do best: manage the road and keep the supply chain active.

"Trucking Insurance & Accounting provided more than just insurance to the trucking industry, they provided a dedicated resource keeping their best interest in mind," said Norm Hudson, CEO of Inszone Insurance. "We look forward to continuing that same value to the industry, while also being able to provide more resources through the power of having a larger agency to back you."

Inszone Insurance is expected to announce several acquisitions as well as new locations in the upcoming months.

About Inszone: Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty insurance, along with employee benefits solutions. With a strong, experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically, as well as through acquisitions. With 26 locations across California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Missouri, Texas and Illinois, the company is looking to further expand throughout the United States.

