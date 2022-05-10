Keystone Names Carolyn Nalley as New Tennessee State Vice President

Today, Keystone, the fourth largest participant-owned insurance agency network in the nation, named Carolyn Nalley as our new Tennessee state vice president.
Carolyn will support our agents to encourage continued core carrier growth and engagement with our service divisions. She comes to Keystone from The Hartford, where she served as a Senior Small Commercial Sales Representative. There, she was responsible for building and executing an effective Agency Management sales plan to achieve maximum profit and production goals. She managed a territory to ensure adequate flow and mix of business to support those goals.
Regional Vice President Michele Bicknell passed the torch, stating: "My transition from TN State VP/RVP to full-time Mid-South RVP is bittersweet. Our TN agents are much more than business relationships, they are family. As I begin focusing all my time on the region, I am thrilled to hand the reins over to Carolyn. Her vast industry knowledge, strong work ethic, and dynamic personality make her the perfect person to lead this outstanding group of agents towards continued growth."
"I'm so excited to join this fantastic organization and look forward to growing together with our Keystone agents! I have big shoes to fill following Michele's leadership but am ready for the challenge," Carolyn exclaimed.
About Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone) -- Keystone started in 1983 when four independent insurance agencies teamed up to pool their experience and expertise. This small group believed that agencies could be stronger and more successful if they linked arms -- a passion and spirit that continues. Growing to almost 300 independent agency partners in 18 states, Keystone provides its agents with a community of like-minded agencies, industry expertise and access to specialized products for their clients. Keystone is ranked number four on Insurance Journal's 2021 list of Top 20 Property/Casualty Agency Partnerships. For more information, go to www.keystoneinsgrp.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005213/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
