The Worldwide Public Cloud Business Process Services Industry is Expected to Reach $67 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Public Cloud Business Process Services Market Research Report by Function, Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Public Cloud Business Process Services Market size was estimated at USD 36.39 billion in 2021, USD 40.23 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.82% to reach USD 67.42 billion by 2027.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Public Cloud Business Process Services Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Public Cloud Business Process Services Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Public Cloud Business Process Services Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Public Cloud Business Process Services Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Public Cloud Business Process Services Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Public Cloud Business Process Services Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Public Cloud Business Process Services Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Public Cloud Business Process Services Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Standardizing software applications and business processes across a company

Big data and the push for cloud

Need for cost-effective IT infrastructure with the high level of and data accessibility

Increased business agility due to an increase in cloud adoption across verticals

Restraints

Limited domain expertise and awareness

Rising security concerns over data on the cloud

Opportunities

Enabling effective integration of different business processes

Embed analytical capabilities offering business insights

Challenges

Third party related integration and dependency issues

Companies Mentioned

Accenture, Inc.

Adobe Inc.

Alibaba Cloud US LLC

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Capgemini SE

CloudSigma Holding AG

Cognizant Worldwide Limited

DigitalOcean, Inc

Fujitsu Limited

Google Inc

International Business Machines Corporation

Kamatera, Inc.

Kissflow Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

salesforce.com, Inc.

SAP SE

ScienceSoft USA Corporation

ServiceNow, Inc.

Tata Consultancy services

The HCI Group

VMware, Inc

Wipro Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9xpbm4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510006306/en/