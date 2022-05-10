Global Refineries Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook, 2022-2026: Crude Distillation Unit (CDU) Capacity is Expected to Witness a Growth of 11% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Refineries Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook, 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global crude distillation unit (CDU) capacity is expected to witness a growth of 11% over the next four years, increasing from 105.6 million barrels per day (mmbd) in 2022 to 117.2 mmbd by 2026.

Asia's CDU capacity is expected to reach 42.2 mmbd in 2026, the highest among all regions globally. North America and Europe follow with 24.4 mmbd and 13.3 mmbd, respectively.

Scope

Refinery CDU capacity by region for the period 2016 to 2026

CDU new build and expansion capacity additions by key countries

New build and expansion capex of refineries by region, key countries, and companies

Regional new build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by key countries and companies

New build and expansion capacity additions by region for coking, FCC and hydrocracker units

Key details of major new build refineries expected to start operations by 2026

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up to date information available on refineries globally

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical, and outlook of CDU capacity data

Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about capex spending on refineries globally and by region

Keep abreast of key new build refinery projects globally

Assess your competitor's new build refinery projects and capex

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Refinery CDU Outlook to 2026

1.1 Key Highlights

2. Key Projects Announcements and Cancellations

2.1 Key Project Announcements

2.2 Project Cancellations

2.3 Stalled Projects

3. Global Refinery CDU Capacity and Capex Outlook

3.1 Global Refinery CDU Capacity by Region

3.2 New Build and Expansion Refinery CDU Capacity by Key Countries

3.3 New Build and Expansion Capex of Refineries by Region

3.4 New Build and Expansion Capex of Refineries by Key Countries

3.5 New Build and Expansion Capex of Refineries by Key Companies

4. Regional Capex Outlook by Country and Company

4.1 Africa - New Build and Expansion Capex of Refineries by Key Countries

4.2 Africa - New Build and Expansion Capex of Refineries by Key Companies

4.3 Asia - New Build and Expansion Capex of Refineries by Key Countries

4.4 Asia - New Build and Expansion Capex of Refineries by Key Companies

4.5 Europe - New Build and Expansion Capex of Refineries by Key Countries

4.6 Europe - New Build and Expansion Capex of Refineries by Key Companies

4.7 FSU - New Build and Expansion Capex of Refineries by Key Countries

4.8 FSU - New Build and Expansion Capex of Refineries by Key Companies

4.9 Middle East - New Build and Expansion Capex of Refineries by Key Countries

4.10 Middle East - New Build and Expansion Capex of Refineries by Key Companies

4.11 North America - New Build and Expansion Capex of Refineries by Key Countries

4.12 North America - New Build and Expansion Capex of Refineries by Key Companies

4.13 Oceania - New Build and Expansion Capex of Refineries by Key Countries

4.14 Oceania - New Build and Expansion Capex of Refineries by Key Companies

4.15 South America - New Build and Expansion Capex of Refineries by Key Countries

4.16 South America - New Build and Expansion Capex of Refineries by Key Companies

5. CDU New Build and Expansion Capacity Additions by Region

5.1 CDU New Build Capacity Additions by Region

5.2 CDU Expansion Capacity Additions by Region

6. Coking New Build and Expansion Capacity Additions by Region

6.1 Coking New Build Capacity Additions by Region

6.2 Coking Expansion Capacity Additions by Region

7. FCC New Build and Expansion Capacity Additions by Region

7.1 FCC New Build Capacity Additions by Region

7.2 FCC Expansion Capacity Additions by Region

8. Hydrocracker New Build and Expansion Capacity Additions by Region

8.1 Hydrocracker New Build Capacity Additions by Region

8.2 Hydrocracker Expansion Capacity Additions by Region

9. Global New Build Refineries

10. Appendix

