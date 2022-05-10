Insights on the Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Global Market to 2027 - Technological Advancements in Imaging Systems Such as AI & IoT Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Research Report by Modality, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market size was estimated at USD 31.85 billion in 2021, USD 34.50 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.48% to reach USD 51.93 billion by 2027.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Wakening about the early disease diagnosis and broaden scope of clinical applications

Growing demand for diagnostic imaging devices

Subsequent increase in the prevalence of critical diseases and health disorders

Restraints

High capital requirement for product

Opportunities

Technological advancements in imaging systems such as AI & IoT

Rising private & public investment and grants for research in modernization of imaging services

Challenges

Lack of trained professionals and rapidly changing technology

Companies Mentioned

Allengers Medical Systems Ltd.

Barco NV

Canon Inc.

Carestream Health, Inc.

CURA Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Esaote S.p.A

Fujifilm Corporation

GE Healthcare Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Hologic, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Merge Healthcare Inc.

Neusoft Corporation

NP JSC Amico

Philips Healthcare

Samsung Medison

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

SONTU Medical Imaging Equipment Co., Ltd

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.

