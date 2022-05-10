Gwynedd Mercy University Names Dr. Derrick R. Coleman Graduate Commencement Speaker

One of Gwynedd Mercy University's own, River Rouge School District superintendent Derrick R. Coleman, Ed.D., will deliver the keynote address at the 2022 Graduate Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 14.
"Dr. Derrick Coleman, a Gwynedd Mercy alumnus and visionary leader in education, is a great example of the values we instill in our students and the epitome of a Griffin success story," said Gwynedd Mercy University President Deanne H. D'Emilio, JD. "We are thankful that he will bestow his wisdom on the Class of 2022."
Under Dr. Coleman's leadership, the River Rouge School District recovered from looming insolvency and reversed statewide enrollment trends. The district is now a magnet for families seeking quality programming in traditionally underserved urban communities. Dr. Coleman has cultivated a trauma-sensitive and healing environment to develop healthy children and create solutions that were previously unavailable for school districts in areas of poverty, and previously served as a regional superintendent in the Detroit Public Schools District.
Dr. Coleman holds a Doctorate in Education from Gwynedd Mercy University, and both a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education and a Master of Arts in Education Leadership from Eastern Michigan University, where he serves on the foundation board.
Commencement will be held at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks, Hall A, with the graduate ceremony at 10 a.m. and the undergraduate ceremony at 2 p.m. For directions and other information about the Expo Center, visit www.phillyexpocenter.com.
About Gwynedd Mercy University
Gwynedd Mercy University prepares students to become top professionals in the fields of nursing and other health professions, arts and sciences, business, and education. Founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1948, Gwynedd Mercy University is a co-educational institution offering more than 40 bachelor's, master's, and associate degree programs as well as two doctoral programs on a full- and part-time basis. The University's Main Campus is situated on 160 private acres on Sumneytown Pike between routes 309 and 202 in Gwynedd Valley, Montgomery County. The university also offers a growing number of online and accelerated degree programs for working adults. Learn more at gmercyu.edu, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
