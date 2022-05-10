Global Procalcitonin Tests (In Vitro Diagnostics) Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2015-2021 & 2021-2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Procalcitonin Tests (In Vitro Diagnostics) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Procalcitonin Tests (In Vitro Diagnostics) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 Market Impact)

Sepsis is a life-threatening condition characterized by organ dysfunction caused by a patient's dysregulated response to infection. Sepsis is related to but distinct from septicemia, which is the spread of bacterial infection through the bloodstream; sepsis is the dysregulated host response to that infection.

Advanced sepsis is associated with a high mortality rate (20-30%) with contributing factors including late diagnosis, inappropriate clinical management, and suboptimal quality of care. The age distribution of those with sepsis is largely biphasic, affecting predominantly newborns (and their mothers) and the elderly; patients of an advanced age with sepsis tend to have a broad array of comorbidities. Sepsis can progress rapidly to a condition known as septic shock, where profound circulatory, cellular, and metabolic abnormalities present with a larger risk of mortality.

Procalcitonin testing provides a means for distinguishing bacterial from viral infection and monitoring the efficacy of antibiotic treatment. However, such tests are not used exclusively for sepsis patients. Procalcitonin may be used for patients with Lower Respiratory Tract Infections (LRTI), bacterial Pneumonia, or for monitoring potential infection of patients requiring mechanical ventilation.

Respiratory infections including various pneumonia are the most common cause of sepsis, and ventilated patients may also be septic in addition to other comorbidities.

Due to the non-mutually exclusive nature of these conditions, sepsis has been chosen as the primary disease state and indication for this market model. All other indications requiring procalcitonin testing are intended to be covered under "Other Indications" on each country tab within this model.

