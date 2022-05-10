Global Procalcitonin Tests (In Vitro Diagnostics) Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2015-2021 & 2021-2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Procalcitonin Tests (In Vitro Diagnostics) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Procalcitonin Tests (In Vitro Diagnostics) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 Market Impact) is built to visualize quantitative market trends within In Vitro Diagnostics therapeutic area.
Sepsis is a life-threatening condition characterized by organ dysfunction caused by a patient's dysregulated response to infection. Sepsis is related to but distinct from septicemia, which is the spread of bacterial infection through the bloodstream; sepsis is the dysregulated host response to that infection.
Advanced sepsis is associated with a high mortality rate (20-30%) with contributing factors including late diagnosis, inappropriate clinical management, and suboptimal quality of care. The age distribution of those with sepsis is largely biphasic, affecting predominantly newborns (and their mothers) and the elderly; patients of an advanced age with sepsis tend to have a broad array of comorbidities. Sepsis can progress rapidly to a condition known as septic shock, where profound circulatory, cellular, and metabolic abnormalities present with a larger risk of mortality.
Procalcitonin testing provides a means for distinguishing bacterial from viral infection and monitoring the efficacy of antibiotic treatment. However, such tests are not used exclusively for sepsis patients. Procalcitonin may be used for patients with Lower Respiratory Tract Infections (LRTI), bacterial Pneumonia, or for monitoring potential infection of patients requiring mechanical ventilation.
Respiratory infections including various pneumonia are the most common cause of sepsis, and ventilated patients may also be septic in addition to other comorbidities.
Due to the non-mutually exclusive nature of these conditions, sepsis has been chosen as the primary disease state and indication for this market model. All other indications requiring procalcitonin testing are intended to be covered under "Other Indications" on each country tab within this model.
- CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the Procalcitonin Tests market place to make strategic planning and investment decisions.
- Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.
- Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.
- Understand the impact of COVID-19 on Procalcitonin Tests market.
- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Procalcitonin Tests market.
- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Procalcitonin Tests market in the future.
- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of market leaders.
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage.
- Track device sales in the global and country-specific Procalcitonin Tests market from 2015-2030.
- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.
- Abbott Laboratories
- Danaher Corp
- Backman Coulter
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- DiaSorin SpA, bioMerieux SA
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics and
- Diazyme Laboratories Inc
