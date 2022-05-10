Nonprofits Across the Globe Invited to Apply for Grants from MONAT Gratitude to Support Youth Programming

MONAT Gratitude announced today that it is accepting applications for the third cycle of its grant program to enrich youth education programs across the globe. Eligible nonprofits in the U.S., Canada and Europe can apply for grants ranging from $5,000 to $20,000 through June 4.

The Crucible received a grant from MONAT Gratitude during the second grant cycle to support programming that teaches students to acquire tangible skills in mechanics through repairing bicycles for the community. (Photo: Business Wire)

The grants are a result of MONAT Gratitude's $1 million pledge to close achievement gaps in underserved communities around the world by supporting new and existing initiatives in arts and culture, youth sports and recreation, and youth entrepreneurship. So far in 2022, MONAT Gratitude has invested more than $380,000 in youth education programs through the grant program.

"Students everywhere are in need of increased opportunities and resources to help them be successful, and that's exactly why we created this grant program," said MONAT Gratitude CEO Lu Urdaneta. "We are committed to investing in the next generation by supporting nonprofit organizations who are providing impactful youth programming, and we look forward to discovering new initiatives through this next grant cycle."

To be eligible for grant support, U.S.-based nonprofit organizations must currently be recognized by the IRS as a 501(c)(3) public charity or equivalent. The grant program is also open to international nonprofits in select countries in which MONAT Global operates. Eligible organizations can learn more and apply for a grant by visiting the MONAT Gratitude grant page at monatgratitudegoal.com.

About MONAT Gratitude, Inc.

MONAT Gratitude is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization formally established in 2020 in South Florida. Initially founded as a movement in 2014, MONAT Gratitude partners with innovative nonprofit organizations in communities around the world that support efforts under its three pillars: families, children, and education. Leveraging a global network of community leaders, MONAT Global distributors, and partnerships with local organizations, MONAT Gratitude champions meaningful community service across the globe - bringing to life the foundation's global vision with a local impact in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Poland, Lithuania, Spain, and Australia.

About MONAT Global

MONAT Global is an international healthy aging haircare, skincare and wellness brand founded to help people everywhere enjoy beautiful, healthy, fulfilling lives through exceptional, naturally based products; a fun and rewarding business opportunity; and a culture of family, service, and gratitude. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, MONAT provides ground-breaking opportunities through a novel Social Marketing approach to Direct Sales. MONAT's product development is led by Chief Science Officer Alan J. Meyers and supported by a Scientific Advisory Board comprised of eminent professionals in medicine, cosmetics, haircare, science and health. MONAT offers a unique and exciting business model and one of the most generous compensation plans in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia, Spain, Lithuania and Poland.

