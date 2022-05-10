Academy of Family Business Launches Comprehensive Educational Programs and Resources Aimed at Strengthening California Family Businesses

The Academy of Family Business (AFB), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization (pending) designed to prepare the next generation of leaders within family-owned business, today announced the launch of its website and suite of comprehensive programs, classes and educational resources. AFB offers transformational, human-focused leadership programs - in both face-to-face and virtual formats - that specifically targets the challenges and opportunities of working within family-owned businesses.
"Family businesses are the foundation of strong communities as they generate 64% of the nation's GDP, employ over half of the U.S. workforce, and create 75% of the new jobs, yet more than 60% of family-owned business will not survive to second generation, and less than 15% to the third generation," said Chris Glassman, AFB program chair. "AFB is committed to reversing this trend by creating opportunities for young professionals to develop the necessary leadership skills, so they can confidently grow the business, make an impact, and be prepared to lead well into the future."
AFB educates the public and works with future leaders to develop knowledge, application and leadership skills using best business practices by offering a resource platform that connects family businesses to each other, access to resources including research and learning tools, while providing advanced educational programs for family business leaders, as well as the public. AFB's interactive approach to learning and development gives these professionals what they need to successfully lead a family business into the future and sustain desired results.
To learn more about AFB and its educational resources, classes and programs visit https://academyfamilybusiness.org/.
About Academy of Family Business
Founded in 2021, the Academy of Family Business is a California Corporation organized as a public benefit corporation offering opportunities for family business professionals working in family-owned businesses to enhance and home their leadership skills. AFB has applied for recognition as a 501-c-3 Not-for-Profit. AFB is managed by industry leaders with depth and expertise in the field of family business. Our experienced educators specialize in teaching business executives how to build the knowledge and tools needed to enhance communication, relationships, performance, and the sustainability of family-owned companies. For more information or to learn more visit https://academyfamilybusiness.org/.
