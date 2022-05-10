SoFi Technologies, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Record GAAP and Adjusted Net Revenue for First Quarter 2022

GAAP Net Revenue of $330 Million Up 69%; $322 Million Record Adjusted Net Revenue Up 49% Year-over-Year

Adjusted EBITDA of $9 Million Positive for Seventh Straight Quarter

New Member Adds of 408,000; Quarter-End Total Members Up 70% Year-over-Year to Nearly 3.9 Million

New Product Adds of 689,000; Quarter-End Total Products Up 84% Year-over-Year to Nearly 5.9 Million

Management Raises Full-Year 2022 Guidance

SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI, a member-centric, one-stop shop for digital financial services that helps members borrow, save, spend, invest and protect their money, reported financial results today for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

"We delivered another quarter of great results, with record adjusted net revenue up 49% year-over-year, a seventh consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA and continued robust growth in members, products and cross-buy. These strong results, which we achieved despite volatile markets and the changing political, fiscal and economic landscape, demonstrate how our strategy of building a full suite of differentiated products and services has created a uniquely diversified business that can not only endure, but outperform across market cycles," said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi Technologies, Inc. "Because of the depth and breadth of our offerings, we were able to make swift and critical adjustments in priorities and spend as conditions evolved quickly, to capitalize on growth opportunities and exceed our performance targets. Strength across all three of our business segments — Lending, Technology Platform and Financial Services — drove our record first quarter adjusted net revenue of $322 million, and adjusted EBITDA of nearly $9 million."

Consolidated Results Summary

​ Three Months Ended March 31, % Change ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 Consolidated – GAAP Total net revenue $ 330,344 $ 195,984 69 % Net loss (110,357 ) (177,564 ) n/m Loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (1.61 ) n/m Consolidated – Non-GAAP Adjusted net revenue(1) $ 321,727 $ 216,044 49 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) 8,684 4,132 110 %

____________________________ (1) Adjusted net revenue and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information and reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and Table 2 to the "Financial Tables" herein.

Noto continued: "We also maintained our strong momentum in member, product and cross-buy growth, reflecting the benefits of our broad product suite and unique Financial Services Productivity Loop (FSPL) strategy. We added more than 408,000 new members, our third-highest member growth quarter, ending with nearly 3.9 million total members, up 70% year-over-year. And we added nearly 689,000 new products, our second-highest product growth quarter, ending with nearly 5.9 million total products, an 84% annual increase."

Noto concluded: "We are also off to a great start standing up the bank: deposits totaled $1.2 billion at quarter-end and have accelerated since we raised the maximum APY to 1.25% in April. We are pleased as well with the progress we've made since our acquisition of Technisys, a multi-product, digital native core technology provider, in early March. Client response to the combined Galileo and Technisys value proposition has been quite positive so far, and we're excited to leverage this new partnership to execute on our goal of building the AWS of fintech."

Consolidated Results

Total GAAP net revenue of $330.3 million in the first quarter of 2022 increased 69% from the corresponding prior-year period total of $196.0 million. First quarter adjusted net revenue of $321.7 million was up 49% from the same prior-year period total of $216.0 million. Strength in all three of SoFi's business segments — Lending, Technology Platform and Financial Services — drove the robust year-over-year growth in these measures.

SoFi recorded a GAAP net loss of $110.4 million for the first quarter of 2022, a significant improvement from the prior-year period's net loss of $177.6 million. First quarter adjusted EBITDA of $8.7 million was positive for the seventh consecutive quarter, and increased 89% sequentially.

Member and Product Growth

SoFi achieved its third-highest member growth and second-highest product growth ever in the first quarter of 2022. New member additions of 408,036 brought total members to 3.9 million by quarter-end, up nearly 1.6 million, or 70%, from the end of 2021's first quarter.

New product additions of 688,940 in the first quarter were SoFi's second highest quarterly result. Total products of nearly 5.9 million at quarter-end were up 86% from 3.2 million at the same prior year quarter-end. Cross-bought products increased 22% year over year, as members continue to demonstrate high product satisfaction and a greater willingness to adopt new offerings across the platform, further reinforcing the value of SoFi's unique FSPL strategy.

(1) Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company included SoFi accounts on the Galileo platform-as-a-service in its total Technology Platform accounts metric to better align with the presentation of Technology Platform segment revenue. Quarterly amounts for the earlier quarters in 2021 were determined to be immaterial, and as such were not recast.

In the Financial Services segment, total products increased by 111% year-over-year, to 4.7 million from 2.2 million. SoFi Money products (inclusive of SoFi Money cash management accounts and SoFi Checking and Savings accounts) which nearly doubled year-over-year, were once again the largest driver of new additions, followed by SoFi Invest and Relay products, which more than doubled during the period.

Lending products rose 20% year over year, up from the fourth quarter's 18% annual growth, which represented the fourth straight quarter of accelerating year-over-year growth, driven primarily by continued record demand for personal loans.

Technology Platform enabled accounts increased by 58% year over year to 109.7 million, due to both diverse new client additions and growth among existing clients.

Lending Segment Results

Lending segment GAAP and adjusted net revenues were $253.0 million and $244.4 million, respectively, for the first quarter of 2022, up 71% and 45%, respectively. Higher loan balances and yields drove strong growth in net interest income across both personal and student loans, and record personal loan originations and strong execution drove growth in noninterest income.

Lending segment first quarter contribution profit of $133 million increased 51% from $87.7 million in the same prior-year period. Contribution margin of Lending adjusted net revenue increased to 54% from 52% in the same prior-year period. These advances reflect SoFi's ability to capitalize on continued strong demand for its Lending products, while improving upon the member experience and realizing new efficiencies, at the same high credit underwriting standards.

​Lending – Segment Results of Operations Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 % Change Total net revenue – Lending $ 252,989 $ 147,977 71 % Servicing rights – change in valuation inputs or assumptions (11,580 ) 12,109 (196 ) % Residual interests classified as debt – change in valuation inputs or assumptions 2,963 7,951 (63 ) % Directly attributable expenses (111,721 ) (80,351 ) 39 % Contribution Profit $ 132,651 $ 87,686 51 % Adjusted net revenue – Lending(1) $ 244,372 $ 168,037 45 %

__________________________ (1) Adjusted net revenue – Lending represents a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and Table 2 to the "Financial Tables" herein.

First quarter Lending segment total origination volume increased 30% year-over-year, driven by continued strong demand for personal loans.

Record personal loan originations of more than $2 billion in the first quarter of 2022 were up $1.2 billion, or 151%, year-over-year, and were more than double pre-pandemic 2019 quarterly averages. This outperformance resulted from years of investment in technology to automate and accelerate the application to approval process for qualified borrowers and constant testing of risk controls and underwriting models to maintain the highest credit quality.

First quarter student loan volume of nearly $984 million was essentially flat with the prior-year period, but declined significantly from nearly $1.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, when demand accelerated ahead of the expected January 2022 expiration of the federal student loan payment moratorium and a series of anticipated rate increases. The additional extensions announced in December 2021 and April 2022, together with growing rhetoric suggesting that President Biden may soon introduce some form of student loan forgiveness, have taken SoFi's student loan originations back below 50% of pre-Covid levels. As a reminder, SoFi issued a press release following the most recent extension in April announcing Management's expectation that a number of factors, including the impending fall midterm elections, are likely to precipitate a seventh extension beyond August 2022, and therefore the company's adjusted full year financial guidance assumes that the student loan moratorium will not in fact end during the course of 2022.

​Lending – Originations and Average Balances Three Months Ended March 31, % Change 2022 2021 Origination volume ($ in thousands, during period) Home loans $ 312,383 $ 735,604 (58 ) % Personal loans 2,026,004 805,689 151 % Student loans 983,804 1,004,685 (2 ) % Total $ 3,322,191 $ 2,545,978 30 % Average loan balance ($, as of period end)(1) Home loans $ 284,111 $ 285,654 (1 ) % Personal loans 23,635 21,515 10 % Student loans 49,297 52,493 (6 ) %

____________________________ (1) Within each loan product category, average loan balance is defined as the total unpaid principal balance of the loans divided by the number of loans that have a balance greater than zero dollars as of the reporting date. Average loan balance includes loans on the balance sheet and transferred loans with which SoFi has a continuing involvement through its servicing agreements.

Three Months Ended March 31, ​Lending – Products 2022 2021 % Change Home loans 24,244 15,961 52 % Personal loans 657,549 517,042 27 % Student loans 456,773 412,224 11 % Total lending products 1,138,566 945,227 20 %

Technology Platform Segment Results

Technology Platform segment net revenue of $61 million for the first quarter of 2022 increased 32% year-over-year, and includes record Galileo revenues and a small contribution from Technisys, a leading cloud-native, digital multi-product core banking platform SoFi acquired in early March. Contribution profit of just over $18 million increased 16% year over year, for a margin of 30% versus 34% for the same prior-year period. As previously stated, Management intends to continue investing heavily in the Technology Platform segment, to capture its significant and accelerating secular growth opportunities across client verticals, products and geographies. This will likely require operating this business at a 20–30% contribution margin range for the foreseeable future.

SoFi plans to leverage the combined technological capabilities of Technisys and Galileo to create the only end-to-end vertically integrated banking technology stack that can uniquely support multiple products – including checking, savings, deposits, lending, credit cards and future offerings – all surfaced through industry-leading APIs, for a broad audience that includes SoFi's Lending and Financial Services platforms and existing Galileo and Technisys partners, along with additional established banks, fintechs and non-financial brands looking to enter financial services.

Technology Platform – Segment Results of Operations ​ Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 % Change Total net revenue $ 60,805 $ 46,065 32 % Directly attributable expenses (42,550 ) (30,380 ) 40 % Contribution Profit $ 18,255 $ 15,685 16 %

Technology Platform total enabled client accounts increased 58% year over year, to 109.7 million from approximately 69.6 million, through new client acquisition and growth at existing clients.

Three Months Ended March 31, ​Technology Platform 2022 2021 % Change Total accounts 109,687,014 69,572,680 58 %

Financial Services Segment Results

Net revenue of $23.5 million for the first quarter of 2022 increased 264% from the prior year period's total of $6.5 million, demonstrating SoFi's rapid progress in monetizing this segment. The Financial Services segment contribution loss of $49.5 million was $14.0 million higher than the prior year quarter's $35.5 million loss, largely due to now having the credit card business versus just launching the business in the prior year, and needing to build current expected credit loss (CECL) reserves. These are expected to increase as the business continues to grow and scale. Management is pleased with the pace of customer acquisition and expected payback periods based on existing vintages and new member profiles across the spectrum of financial services products, though the aggregate contribution profit remains negative due to acquisition costs from the volume of new members acquired as the business scales.

Financial Services – Segment Results of Operations ​ Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 % Change Total net revenue $ 23,543 $ 6,463 264 % Directly attributable expenses (73,058 ) (41,982 ) 74 % Contribution loss $ (49,515 ) $ (35,519 ) 39 %

By continuously innovating for members with new and relevant offerings, features and rewards, SoFi grew total Financial Services products by approximately 2.5 million, or 111%, year over year in the first quarter of 2022, bringing the total to approximately 4.7 million. SoFi Money products (inclusive of SoFi Money cash management accounts and SoFi Checking and Savings accounts) nearly doubled year over year, while every other Financial Services product SoFi has offered for at least a year (Invest, Credit Card, Relay and At Work) grew by triple digits.

Most notably, upon securing a bank charter in the first quarter of 2022, SoFi launched a new Checking and Savings offering, with an APY of 1%, no minimum balance requirement, a host of free features and a unique rewards program. In April, SoFi increased that rate to 1.25% to further improve the offering's competitiveness and growth. SoFi is currently migrating existing SoFi Money cash management accounts to SoFi Checking and Savings, while adding significantly to new accounts and deposit balances. SoFi will hold these deposits in the SoFi Bank and use them to fund SoFi loans at a lower cost of capital, allocating the resulting savings to improving product features, selection and pricing across the entire platform. Importantly, these deposits help diversify SoFi's sources of capital, which reduces the reliance on outside sources, including sale of loans via securitization or other markets.

Other new Financial Services offerings during the quarter include margin lending for SoFi Invest members, free cryptocurrency transactions for SoFi Invest and SoFi Money (and now SoFi Checking and Savings) members with direct deposit accounts, allowing them to automatically allocate a certain amount of each paycheck to purchasing cryptocurrency at no fee, and same-day ACH transfers for SoFi-initiated transactions, greatly simplifying the direct deposit switchover process for members.

March 31, ​Financial Services – Products 2022 2021 % Change SoFi Money(1) 1,625,000 823,003 97 % Invest 1,807,478 854,383 112 % Credit Card 117,009 19,365 504 % Referred loans 17,239 — n/m Relay 1,115,564 523,451 113 % At Work. 41,281 19,125 116 % Total financial services products 4,723,571 2,239,327 111 %

____________________________ (1) This category includes the SoFi Money cash management accounts, as well as the SoFi Checking and Savings accounts held at SoFi Bank, which began operating in the first quarter of 2022.

Guidance and Outlook

First quarter 2022 adjusted net revenue of $322 million exceeded quarterly guidance of $280 million to $285 million by 15% at the low end and 13% at the high end. Adjusted EBITDA of $9 million for the quarter exceeded quarterly guidance of $0 to $5 million by 74% at the high end.

Management expects a continuation of strong growth in the second quarter, with expected adjusted net revenue of $330 million to $340 million, up 39% to 43% year-over-year, and expected adjusted EBITDA of $5 million to $15 million.

Management now expects full-year 2022 adjusted net revenue of $1.505 billion to $1.510 billion and full-year adjusted EBITDA of $100 million to $105 million. Management will further address second quarter and full-year 2022 guidance on the quarterly earnings conference call.

