Insights on the Automated Material Handling Equipment Global Market to 2027 - Growing Industrialization in Developing Countries Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market size was estimated at USD 35,403.23 million in 2020, USD 38,798.37 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.95% to reach USD 68,797.30 million by 2027.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyzes the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Expanding Global Manufacturing Sector

Benefits of Material Handling Equipment Over the High Labor Costs and Safety Concerns

Demand for Material Handling Equipment for Modern eCommerce

Restraints

High Ownership Cost of Automated Material Handling Equipment

Opportunities

Continuous Increasing Demand for Advanced Automation in Automotive Industry

Integration of Advanced Technology such as Iot Platform for Material Handling

Growing Industrialization in Developing Countries

Challenges

Possible Downtime due to Malfunction and Lack of Skilled Workforce to Handle

Companies Mentioned

