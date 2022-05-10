Global Polycarbonate Market Size and Forecast Report 2022-2025: Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts - China is Expected to Lead Capacity Additions, Followed by India and Russia - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Polycarbonate Market Size and Forecast to 2025 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Polycarbonate capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the next five years, potentially increasing from 6.10 mtpa in 2020 to 9.28 mtpa in 2025.
Around 13 planned and announced Polycarbonate projects are expected to come online by 2025, predominantly in Asia followed by over Former Soviet Union in the upcoming years.
Among countries, China is expected to lead Polycarbonate capacity additions by 2025, followed by India and Russia. Shenma Industrial Co Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd and Covestro AG are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.
Scope
- Global Polycarbonate capacity outlook by region
- Global Polycarbonate outlook by country
- Polycarbonate planned and announced projects details
- Capacity share of the major Polycarbonate producers globally
- Global Polycarbonate capital expenditure outlook by region
- Global Polycarbonate capital expenditure outlook by country
Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned, and announced Polycarbonate plants globally
- Identify opportunities in the global Polycarbonate industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of Polycarbonate capacity data
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1. What is This Report About?
1.2. Market Definition
2. Global Polycarbonate Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review
2.1. Global Polycarbonate Industry, An Overview
2.2. Global Polycarbonate Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2015-2025
2.3. Global Polycarbonate Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2015-2020
2.4. Global Polycarbonate Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Projects
2.5. Global Polycarbonate Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2020
2.6. Global Polycarbonate Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2020
2.7. Global Polycarbonate Capacity Contribution by Region
2.8. Key Companies by Polycarbonate Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2020
2.9. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to Polycarbonate Industry
2.10. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects
2.11. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Countries
2.12. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies
2.13. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects
2.14. Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Countries
3. Global Planned and Announced Polycarbonate Projects
4. Asia Polycarbonate Industry
4.1. Asia Polycarbonate Industry, An Overview
4.2. Asia Polycarbonate Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2015-2025
4.3. Asia Polycarbonate Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2015-2020
4.4. Asia Polycarbonate Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2020
4.5. Asia Polycarbonate Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2020
4.6. Asia Polycarbonate Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Projects
4.7. Asia Polycarbonate Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Plants by Countries
4.8. Polycarbonate Industry in China
4.9. Polycarbonate Industry in South Korea
4.10. Polycarbonate Industry in Thailand
4.11. Polycarbonate Industry in Japan
4.12. Polycarbonate Industry in Taiwan
5. Middle East Polycarbonate Industry
5.1. Middle East Polycarbonate Industry, An Overview
5.2. Middle East Polycarbonate Industry, Capacity by key Countries, 2015-2025
5.3. Middle East Polycarbonate Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2015-2020
5.4. Middle East Polycarbonate Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2020
5.5. Middle East Polycarbonate Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2020
5.6. Polycarbonate Industry in Saudi Arabia
5.7. Polycarbonate Industry in Iran
6. North America Polycarbonate Industry
6.1. North America Polycarbonate Industry, An Overview
6.2. North America Polycarbonate Industry, Capacity by Countries, 2015-2025
6.3. North America Polycarbonate Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Countries, 2015-2020
6.4. North America Polycarbonate Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2020
6.5. North America Polycarbonate Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2020
6.6. Polycarbonate Industry in the US
7. Former Soviet Union Polycarbonate Industry
8. South America Polycarbonate Industry
9. Europe Polycarbonate Industry
10. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f6q0ly
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510006263/en/
