Insights on the Hybrid Cloud Global Market to 2027 - Emergence of Hybrid Cloud Automation Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Hybrid Cloud Market Research Report by Component (Services and Solution), Service Type, Service Model, Services, Organization Size, Workloads, Vertical, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Hybrid Cloud Market size was estimated at USD 65.63 billion in 2021, USD 73.25 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.78% to reach USD 128.07 billion by 2027.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Hybrid Cloud Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Hybrid Cloud Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Hybrid Cloud Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Hybrid Cloud Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Hybrid Cloud Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Hybrid Cloud Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Hybrid Cloud Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Hybrid Cloud Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing digital services and connected technology

Surging in the scale of business data and demand for efficient solution

Increasing need to avoid vendor lock-in

Restraints

Hybrid cloud security threats

Opportunities

Emergence of hybrid cloud automation

Electronics spur with hybrid cloud

Challenges

Lack of technical expertise

Companies Mentioned

Alibaba

Atos

AWS

Centurylink

Citrix

Dell EMC

DXC

Fujitsu

Google

HPE

IBM

Micro Focus

Microsoft

Netapp

NTT Communications

Oracle

Pure Storage

Quest Software

Rackspace

Rightscale

Unitas Global

VMware

