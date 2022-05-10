Global Online Recruitment Platform Market Research Report to 2027 - Featuring DHI Group, Indeed and Jobvite Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Online Recruitment Platform Market Research Report by Industry, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Online Recruitment Platform Market size was estimated at USD 39,049.15 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 43,174.07 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.01% to reach USD 73,112.22 million by 2027.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Online Recruitment Platform Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Online Recruitment Platform Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Online Recruitment Platform Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Online Recruitment Platform Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Online Recruitment Platform Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Online Recruitment Platform Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Online Recruitment Platform Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Online Recruitment Platform Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Number of Job Seekers and Popularity of Online/Remote Jobs

Increasing Demand for Digitization and Automation in Recruitment

Wide Adoption and Benefits of Cloud-Based Recruitment Solutions

Restraints

Technological Issues and Possibilities of Fraudulent/Improper Applications

Opportunities

Improving Recruitment Process with AI Integration

Emergence of Fully Remote Companies and Social Media Recruiting

Challenges

Data Security and Privacy Concerns

Companies Mentioned

Cegid

Ceridian HCM, Inc.

ClearCompany, Inc.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc.

HackerRank

iCIMS, Inc.

Indeed, Inc.

Info Edge (India) Ltd

iSmartRecruit

JazzHR Services

Jobvite, Inc.

LinkedIn Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Pymetrics, Inc.

Randstad N.V.

SAP SE

Seek Limited

TalentLyft

TalentNow

TalentPool

Top Echelon Software

Trakstar

UKG Inc.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gs2ei5

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510006270/en/