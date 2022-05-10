Southland Industries Completes Brand Consolidation of Northern California Subsidiary

Southland Industries today announced the completion of a brand consolidation with its Union City, California-based branch of Envise.
This completes another phase of Southland's plan to consolidate all brands to Southland Industries by January 2023. As one of the nation's largest MEP building systems firms, this unification aligns with Southland's strategy to provide fully integrated building lifecycle offerings. Additionally, it improves their ability to leverage their combined expertise and capabilities across their various regional businesses to provide enhanced value and services to clients and partners.
Since 2015, Envise has delivered building automation and mechanical services as a wholly owned subsidiary of Southland. By providing full building lifecycle services under one brand, clients will continue to benefit from Southland's wide array of expertise, but from a single point of contact.
"This unification is an exciting time for our customers and employees," said Ted Lynch, Ph.D., CEO of Southland Industries. "This consolidation of brands better represents the way we actually do work today. An increasing amount of our work is with clients that operate in multiple geographic regions, so this should remove any potential confusion for them and make it easier for them to engage us and access our vast companywide resources and capabilities."
Moving forward, Southland will continue its phased approach to fully integrate all Envise branches.
About Southland Industries
As an MEP building systems expert, Southland Industries provides integrated, full lifecycle solutions that optimize the design, construction, operation, and efficiency of buildings. Through collaborative partnerships with our clients and the collective expertise of our people, we create premier built environments and future-ready spaces where communities and businesses can thrive.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510006109/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.